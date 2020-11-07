DPWH blacklists 25 erring contractors

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has blacklisted at least 25 “non-performing or scheming” contractors since 2016.

In a report, the DPWH said the blacklisted contractors have been barred from participating in any government project for one year, as stated under the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Government Procurement Reform Act.

The DPWH said St. Gerald Construction General Contractor and Development Corp., which bagged an P8.861-billion contract for various projects, was suspended due to the delay in implementation of a building project in Indang, Cavite.

Syndtite Construction Corp., which bagged a P5.588-billion flood control system in Cagayan, was suspended for negative slippage or delay in the completion of the project.

Also blacklisted were Bentrix Builders, RZB Construction, SCP Construction, NFH Construction and Supply, MLU Construction and the LM Canlas Construction.

The list also includes RS Sepian Construction and Trucking, Ubas Construction, GR Fevidal Construction Developers Corp. On Time Builders Inc., Y Pantalan Builders, Edison Development Construction, JTA Builders, AA Masong Construction, Tektwin Marketing Corp., R. Semilla Construction and Marketing, Roma Construction and Development Corp., MR Vargas Construction, Tribu Design and Construction and RC Tagala Construction.

Also blacklisted were AD Taccad Surveying Services, Mr. Leodegario Guerra and RU Aquino Construction and Development Corp.

The suspension of the RU Aquino Construction and Development Corp. was, however, lifted on June 1, 2018, or a year earlier than the one-year ban based on the IRR of Republic Act 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act.

In a statement, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said that blacklisting of erring contractors only showed his department’s seriousness in addressing corruption, as he vowed “not to tolerate those who bag a big amount of civil works contract, but deliberately violate the law for personal gains.”

“This is a testament that collusion between contractors and DPWH officials is not being tolerated. If any of our implementing offices are tolerating erring contractors by letting them continue with their projects without sanctioning them, the department will not hesitate in imposing disciplinary action against them,” he said.

Villar also said he has already initiated several measures to tackle “ghost projects,” including using drones and geographic-based status reports through satellite photography or geo-tagging and through the “DPWH Infratrack application.”

Meanwhile, President Duterte renewed his warning against corrupt officials in a televised address on Thursday. He demanded thorough audit of projects – especially those of the DPWH – to determine if they were properly implemented or not.

He said he wants ghost projects, unfinished public toilets and even health centers audited.

Pressed for clarification yesterday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the details of audit are still being worked out by the Mega Task Force, led by the justice department.

“That is one of the responsibilities of the task force formed by the President. Let us allow the expanded task force to do their job,” Roque said.

“Next week, we are still investigating DPWH. The racket in the DPWH involves ghost projects. There are no delivery, ghost project, there are many incidents like those,” Duterte said, adding that most of the anomalies are committed by regional directors.

“For the longest time, there are no investigations, but those involved in the anomalies… I advise you to resign now. Resign now, there will be a time for reckoning, I will throw the book at you, even the kitchen sink and you will be prosecuted administratively and criminally. It would be unforgiving,” he said.

“This is not the time for condonation… when it involves the people’s money,” Duterte added.

“I’d like to remind anybody in the DPWH who has had a participation there being an investigator or connected with the construction, you better – you report to me,” he said. – Christina Mendez

