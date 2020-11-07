#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DPWH blacklists 25 erring contractors
In a report, the DPWH said the blacklisted contractors have been barred from participating in any government project for one year, as stated under the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Government Procurement Reform Act.
Boy Santos, file
DPWH blacklists 25 erring contractors
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - November 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has blacklisted at least 25 “non-performing or scheming” contractors since 2016.

In a report, the DPWH said the blacklisted contractors have been barred from participating in any government project for one year, as stated under the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Government Procurement Reform Act.

The DPWH said St. Gerald Construction General Contractor and Development Corp., which bagged an P8.861-billion contract for various projects, was suspended due to the delay in implementation of a building project in Indang, Cavite.

Syndtite Construction Corp., which bagged a P5.588-billion flood control system in Cagayan, was suspended for negative slippage or delay in the completion of the project.

Also blacklisted were Bentrix Builders, RZB Construction, SCP Construction, NFH Construction and Supply, MLU Construction and the LM Canlas Construction.

The list also includes RS Sepian Construction and Trucking, Ubas Construction, GR Fevidal Construction Developers Corp. On Time Builders Inc., Y Pantalan Builders, Edison Development Construction, JTA Builders, AA Masong Construction, Tektwin Marketing Corp., R. Semilla Construction and Marketing, Roma Construction and Development Corp., MR Vargas Construction, Tribu Design and Construction and RC Tagala Construction.

Also blacklisted were AD Taccad Surveying Services, Mr. Leodegario Guerra and RU Aquino Construction and Development Corp.

The suspension of the RU Aquino Construction and Development Corp. was, however, lifted on June 1, 2018, or a year earlier than the one-year ban based on the IRR of Republic Act 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act.

In a statement, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said that blacklisting of erring contractors only showed his department’s seriousness in addressing corruption, as he vowed “not to tolerate those who bag a big amount of civil works contract, but deliberately violate the law for personal gains.”

“This is a testament that collusion between contractors and DPWH officials is not being tolerated. If any of our implementing offices are tolerating erring contractors by letting them continue with their projects without sanctioning them, the department will not hesitate in imposing disciplinary action against them,” he said.

Villar also said he has already initiated several measures to tackle “ghost projects,” including using drones and geographic-based status reports through satellite photography or geo-tagging and through the “DPWH Infratrack application.”

Meanwhile, President Duterte renewed his warning against corrupt officials in a televised address on Thursday. He demanded thorough audit of projects – especially those of the DPWH – to determine if they were properly implemented or not.

He said he wants ghost projects, unfinished public toilets and even health centers audited.

Pressed for clarification yesterday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the details of audit are still being worked out by the Mega Task Force, led by the justice department.

“That is one of the responsibilities of the task force formed by the President. Let us allow the expanded task force to do their job,” Roque said.

“Next week, we are still investigating DPWH. The racket in the DPWH involves ghost projects. There are no delivery, ghost project, there are many incidents like those,” Duterte said, adding that most of the anomalies are committed by regional directors.

“For the longest time, there are no investigations, but those involved in the anomalies… I advise you to resign now. Resign now, there will be a time for reckoning, I will throw the book at you, even the kitchen sink and you will be prosecuted administratively and criminally. It would be unforgiving,” he said.

“This is not the time for condonation… when it involves the people’s money,” Duterte added.

“I’d like to remind anybody in the DPWH who has had a participation there being an investigator or connected with the construction, you better – you report to me,” he said. –  Christina Mendez

Related video:

DPWH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 390,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The DOH reported 2,092 additional cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 391,809.
Headlines
fbfb
LPA enters Philippine jurisdiction, may develop into tropical depression in 36 hours
8 hours ago
A low pressure area has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and may develop into a tropical depression in 36 h...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
DOST: Laguna VCO study as supplement for COVID-19 treatment ends
8 hours ago
The VCO clinical trial at Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Laguna, which involved suspect and probable cases, has wrapped up...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Bigger calamity budget for 2021 sought
By Edu Punay | 2 hours ago
Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte yesterday called for an increase in calamity funds in the proposed P4.506-trillion national...
Headlines
fbfb
DPWH blacklists 25 erring contractors
By Robertzon Ramirez | 2 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has blacklisted at least 25 “non-performing or scheming” contractors...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF orders 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 close contacts
By Christina Mendez | 2 hours ago
Close contacts of persons believed to have contracted COVID-19 are mandated to complete their 14-day quarantine in isolation...
Headlines
fbfb
4 COVID patients recruited for Avigan trial – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 hours ago
Only four out of 100 COVID-19 patients in the Philippines that can participate in the clinical trial for the Japanese drug...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr: Cashless toll system to push through December 1
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Implementing contactless toll payments along expressways is “a matter of extreme importance” in the midst of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with