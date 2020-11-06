#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOST: Laguna VCO study as supplement for COVID-19 treatment ends
Photo from Pixabay shows a coconut cut in half.
Pixabay
DOST: Laguna VCO study as supplement for COVID-19 treatment ends
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 5:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The community-based study on the efficacy of virgin coconut oil as a supplement for COVID-19 treatment has completed, the Department of Science and Technology said Friday.

The VCO clinical trial at Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Laguna, which involved suspect and probable cases, has wrapped up weeks ahead of the target date for completion, Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said. The study aims to assess if VCO can be used as adjunct meal supplement.

Dela Peña said the 57 trial volunteers completed the 28-day evaluation in which half of them had meals containing VCO. During the duration of the study, the participants also underwent tests to determine the oil’s effects.

“Fortunately, all 57 volunteers have returned home. But we want to find out if those who consumed VCO had faster recovery,” he said, adding the department is already analyzing the study and results may be released next week.

Meanwhile the VCO trial at the Philippine General Hospital is facing a challenge in patient recruitment.

“There has been difficulty because there are fewer moderate and severe cases that are hospitalized,” Dela Peña said.

Lagundi, tawa-tawa

The DOST chief said the study assessing the benefits of herbal medicine lagundi as supplemental treatment against COVID-19 is ongoing at Quezon Institute and Philippine National Police quarantine center.

“[We aim to see] if it can help COVID-19 patients, at least relieve them of symtoms such as cough, sore throat and fever, and to see whether the consumption of lagundi will lower their probability to progress into moderate and severe [cases],” Dela Peña said.

He added that ethics board has given the study on tawa tawa as supplemental treatment against COVID-19. Trials will be health at PGH, Quezon Institute and Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City.

The Philippines has total confirmed cases of 91,809, with 349,974 recoveries and 7,461 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VIRGIN COCONUT OIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon denies Philippine Red Cross is ‘greedy’
7 hours ago
Senator Richard “Dick” Gordon denied that the Philippine Red Cross, which he chairs, is “greedy,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Pangilinan seeks probe into Manila Bay dolomite beach project
7 hours ago
“There are so many other things the country should spend money on, not the white beach project in Manila Bay. COVID...
Headlines
fbfb
Is Biden leadership good for Philippines?
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
It might be a challenge to develop a good relationship between President Duterte and former United States vice president Joe...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Colder weather ahead as amihan season begins
1 hour ago
Colder days are upon us as the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, has begun blowing its cold, dry air over the ...
Headlines
fbfb
'Lakbayan' held to highlight IP issues, not recruit rebels — Sandugo
6 hours ago
"At the 2017 Lakbayan, the national minorities emphasized their long-standing call for peace, justice, and accessible social...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR probes killing of shooting victim in Angono hospital
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In a statement Thursday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said its regional office has sent a quick response team to investigate...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Typhoon relief being brought to Catanduanes by air, sea
8 hours ago
In a meeting aired late Thursday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque reported that at least 35,000 families are affected...
Headlines
fbfb
'Siony' crosses Itbayat; Signal No. 2 still up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands
10 hours ago
Siony passed over Misanga Island in Itbayat at around 7:50 a.m, weather forecasters said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with