COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 390,000
Sellers arrange Christmas decorations at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Nov. 5, 2020.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus cases crossed 390,000 in the Philippines Friday after health authorities confirmed over 2,000 new infections.

The DOH reported 2,092 additional cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 391,809. Friday's figure was based on the submissions of 144 laboratories out of the 159 licensed testing centers.

Davao City tallied the highest number of newly-reported cases with 129, followed by Quezon City with 100, Quezon province with 83, Northern Samar with 82 and Cavite with 80. 

At least 349,974 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines after the department logged 462 more recoveries.

But 52 additional deaths were recorded, bringing the fatality count to 7,461.

Of the total cases, 34,374 or nearly 9% are active.

Guido David, OCTA Research fellow, said in an interview with ABS-CBN Teleradyo that the country may see an “uptick” of COVID-19 cases during the holiday season. He urged the public to maintain the downward trend of daily cases by strictly following health protocols such as wearing of face masks and shields and observing physical distance.

The government’s COVID-19 task force will discuss in its future meetings the proposal to ban the traditional Christmas caroling to prevent the spread of the virus, Malacañang said Friday.

The Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

The pandemic has killed over 1.2 million individuals worldwide since emerging in China late last year. More than 48.6 million cases have been registered

