SC: No substantial typhoon damage to courts in Bicol
This file photo shows the Supreme Court compound in Padre Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
(Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — 'Rolly', which was a super typhoon at its peak, caused minor damage to courts in the Bicol Region, but the Supreme Court has yet to receive reports from Catanduanes, where Rolly made its first landfall.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka, citing report from Deputy Court Administrator Raul Villanueva, said Tuesday that courts in Naga City and Libmanan in Camarines Sur reported minor damage. Maintenance personnel are checking the Halls of Justices in these areas, but electric power has yet to be restored since Monday, Hosaka added.

Halls of Justice or courts in Gubat and Sorsogon City, Sorsogon, as well as in Siniloan, Laguna also reported no substantial damage.

Hosaka also said Occidental Mindoro reported no damage to its courts.

Meanwhile, the Hall of Justice in Romblon, Romblon is currently being renovated. In Marinduque, no or minimal damage was noticed, and personnel in Marinduque also did not sustain personal damage/loss, Hosaka added.

Rolly battered the south of Luzon and left at least 16 people dead in its wake. It has since weakened to a tropical storm and is expected to exit the Philippine area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning.

Catanduanes courts

Hosaka said they are still waiting for updates from courts in Mindoro, Masbate and Catanduanes.

Catanduanes was cut off communication and electricity on Sunday after Rolly barrelled through the area. Authorities sent an emergency telecommunications team to the island province on Monday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council held a press briefing with Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua on Monday afternoon. Cua said Rolly affected 15,000 families in the province and left at least five people dead.

Vice President Leni Robredo is set to visit, and distribute relief packs to, Catanduanes and Tabaco and Guinobatan towns in Albay on Tuesday. — Kristine Joy Patag

