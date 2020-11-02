Palace commends local governments for 'Rolly' preparations

MANILA, Philippines — Despite failing to achieve its "zero casualty" goal, Malacañang on Monday lauded agencies and local governments for their preparations for typhoon "Rolly" and assured the public that its response units are functioning properly.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the forced evacuation in areas devastated by "Rolly" had mitigated the impact of the cyclone.

"Well, I think the view of the President is he would like to commend all local government units, all departments and agencies of government because we have demonstrated our preparedness. We mitigated the effects," Roque said at a press briefing

"Thank you very much to all the men and women comprising the agencies and instrumentalities of the Philippine government, including the local government units and the public in general," he added.

Roque said the government would continue to aspire for zero casualties in the future.

"As (Interior) Secretary Año kanina, the goal should be zero casualty. But I think, because people evacuated, there was a forced evacuation, the casualties were minimized. Next time, we will still aim for zero casualty, so we still ask for the continuing cooperation of our people," the Palace spokesman said.

Año said local governments have performed well in terms of typhoon response, noting that forced evacuation of residents in high-risk areas started as early as October 30. He said local executives already know how to implement pre-disaster protocols, including the activation of operation centers and the designation of search and rescue teams.

"We have to improve our communication system... We should have a continuous communication system, even if the telephone signals are gone. Radio communication should be revived aside from satellite communication," Año added.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director Ricardo Jalad said local disaster management councils are functioning and there was no breakdown of law and order in affected areas.

Roque claimed the casualties of typhoons "Rolly" and "Yolanda" are incomparable.

"We thank God because the damage caused by 'Rolly' was not as severe as that of 'Yolanda.' With regard to casualties, it's incomparable. So far, there are 10 confirmed fatalities," he said.

The number of fatalities and injuries, however, is not yet final as the NDRRMC is expected to receive more updates from local governments and security forces in typhoon-hit provinces.

“Yolanda” left more than 6,000 people dead and more than a million others displaced in 2013. It has also damaged about P90 billion worth of properties.

Roque said affected local governments can ask the Office of the Executive Secretary for a replenishment of calamity funds when necessary. He has also vowed to coordinate with telecommunications firms so the national government could get in touch with provinces that bore the brunt of the typhoon.