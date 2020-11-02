Palace commends local governments for 'Rolly' preparations
Alexis Romero
(Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 5:14pm
MANILA, Philippines — Despite failing to achieve its "zero casualty" goal, Malacañang on Monday lauded agencies and local governments for their preparations for typhoon "Rolly" and assured the public that its response units are functioning properly.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the forced evacuation in areas devastated by "Rolly" had mitigated the impact of the cyclone.
"Well, I think the view of the President is he would like to commend all local government units, all departments and agencies of government because we have demonstrated our preparedness. We mitigated the effects," Roque said at a press briefing
"Thank you very much to all the men and women comprising the agencies and instrumentalities of the Philippine government, including the local government units and the public in general," he added.
Roque said the government would continue to aspire for zero casualties in the future.
"As (Interior) Secretary Año kanina, the goal should be zero casualty. But I think, because people evacuated, there was a forced evacuation, the casualties were minimized. Next time, we will still aim for zero casualty, so we still ask for the continuing cooperation of our people," the Palace spokesman said.
Año said local governments have performed well in terms of typhoon response, noting that forced evacuation of residents in high-risk areas started as early as October 30. He said local executives already know how to implement pre-disaster protocols, including the activation of operation centers and the designation of search and rescue teams.
"We have to improve our communication system... We should have a continuous communication system, even if the telephone signals are gone. Radio communication should be revived aside from satellite communication," Año added.
National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director Ricardo Jalad said local disaster management councils are functioning and there was no breakdown of law and order in affected areas.
Roque claimed the casualties of typhoons "Rolly" and "Yolanda" are incomparable.
"We thank God because the damage caused by 'Rolly' was not as severe as that of 'Yolanda.' With regard to casualties, it's incomparable. So far, there are 10 confirmed fatalities," he said.
The number of fatalities and injuries, however, is not yet final as the NDRRMC is expected to receive more updates from local governments and security forces in typhoon-hit provinces.
“Yolanda” left more than 6,000 people dead and more than a million others displaced in 2013. It has also damaged about P90 billion worth of properties.
Roque said affected local governments can ask the Office of the Executive Secretary for a replenishment of calamity funds when necessary. He has also vowed to coordinate with telecommunications firms so the national government could get in touch with provinces that bore the brunt of the typhoon.
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: November 2, 2020 - 5:25pm
Follow this thread for updates on tropical cyclone Rolly (international name: Goni).
November 2, 2020 - 5:25pm
At 3 p.m., Tropical Storm Rolly was located 225 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.
The cyclone bears maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph. It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.
November 2, 2020 - 3:00pm
Vice President Leni Robredo posts photos of the first signs of devastation brought about by Typhoon Rolly in Camarines Sur.
Robredo says she left Manila before dawn on Monday to visit the typhoon-hit province.
The vice president will also be visiting Albay and Catanduanes.
Left Manila before dawn today. Just arrived CamSur and these were the first signs of devastation we saw. Will be going around Albay and Catanduanes, as well.
Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Sunday, 1 November 2020
November 2, 2020 - 1:11pm
Two helicopters of the Philippine Coast guard have been deployed in Catanduanes to conduct damage assessment and emergency response operations.
The coast guard also deployed its BN Islander plane to identify hotspots in the province where immediate rescue and relief missions are needed.
"Let us be God's instrument in helping the people of Catanduanes," PCG Commandant Adm. George Ursabia says.
ATM: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deploys airbus light twin engine helicopters with tail numbers CGH-1451 and...
Posted by Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday, 1 November 2020
November 2, 2020 - 12:38pm
After being away from the public eye over the course of Super Typhoon Rolly's battering over the weekend, President Duterte will conducting an aerial inspection of typhoon-hit areas in the Bicol and Calabarzon regions of Luzon.
"It’s confirmed that President Duterte will be flying from Davao to Manila today," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque tells reporters.
"En route to Manila, he will be conducting an aerial inspection in Bicolandia and Calabarzon," he added. — Report by Alexis Romero
November 2, 2020 - 11:54am
Cyclone Rolly, now a tropical storm, is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA says at a midday briefing.
On its way out, it is expected to weaken further from a storm to a tropical depression.