LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Siony

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Siony (international name Atsani) on Sunday entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility shortly after Super Typhoon Rolly made its second landfall over Albay.

State weather bureau PAGASA says it is likely to intensify into a severe tropical storm within the next 24 to 36 hours but will not have an effect on the country yet for the next two to three days.

