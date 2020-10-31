#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Standby funds worth P879 million ready to augment LGUs response to 'Rolly'â€” Palace
In this photo taken on Oct. 31, 2020, the Marikina Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office sets up evacuation tents in Brgy. Malanday, Marikina City to prepare for the effects of Typhoon Rolly.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Standby funds worth P879 million ready to augment LGUs response to 'Rolly'— Palace
(Philstar.com) - October 31, 2020 - 5:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the country braces itself for Typhoon Rolly, Malacañang on Saturday said emergency supplies and standby funds worth more than P800 million from the social welfare department will be available to local government units. 

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque in a statement revealed that as of October 30, 6 p.m., the Department of Social Welfare and Development has stockpiles and standby funds worth P879 million "for ready resource augmentation" to LGUs. 

He further assured that the Palace is "closely monitoring" the movement of the typhoon — the strongest of 2020 so far — and that concerned disaster agencies such a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the DSWD are on standby 24/7. 

"The NDRRMC Operations Center is already on Red Alert Status and is in close coordination with all regional disaster risk reduction and management councils and local government units that are in the track of the Typhoon," Roque said. 

"They have been conducting Pre-Disaster Risk Assessments to ensure that all local government units and communities are prepared for the possible impacts of the typhoon to landslide-, flood-, storm surge- and lahar flow- prone areas," he added. 

READ: Typhoon Rolly may trigger lahar flows near Mayon, Pinatubo, Taal volcanoes — Phivolcs

NDRRMC Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad earlier Saturday said "heavy to very heavy damages" are expected in the areas along the typhoon's forecast path. 

READ: Extensive damage expected from Typhoon Rolly — NDRRMC

As of Saturday afternoon, PAGASA forecasts that the eye of "Rolly" will pass over mainland Catanduanes and Camarines provinces on Sunday morning and over mainland Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora later the same afternoon. The typhoon is projected to hit land packing winds ranging from 185 to 205 kph. "After crossing the Southern Luzon - Metro Manila area, the center of 'ROLLY' is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass on Monday morning," the state weather bureau said.

Ahead of the typhoon's landfall, Agence France-Presse reported that more than 200,000 people along the typhoon's track have already been evacuated. 

"We ask the public, especially the residents of potential areas that will be affected by the typhoon to stay calm yet vigilant, check the latest government weather advisory, listen to the radio or watch television for more information, secure their house and vehicle, and keep their family members and loved ones dry and safe," Roque said.  — Bella Perez-Rubio 

DSWD MALACAÃ‘ANG NDRRMC ROLLYTRACK TROPICAL CYCLONE WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US agency upgrades Rolly to super typhoon while over Philippine Sea
8 hours ago
The United States Navy's weather bureau reported an intensified Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) overnight, reaching...
Headlines
fbfb
PAGASA warns of storm surge due to ‘Rolly’
7 hours ago
PAGASA is warning of a “moderate to high” risk of a storm surge of up to one floor high in some coastal areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-activist comes out as NTF-ELCAC source
By Jennifer Rendon | 17 hours ago
A former activist actively involved in the anti-communist campaign using an assumed identity has turned out to be the “ace...
Headlines
fbfb
Abused OFW back home; ambassador returns November 2
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The Filipina housemaid captured on video being maltreated by the Philippine ambassador to Brazil has returned home to Cotabato,...
Headlines
fbfb
Typhoon Rolly may trigger lahar flows near Mayon, Pinatubo, Taal volcanoes — Phivolcs
6 hours ago
State seismologists on Friday night warned that the heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Rolly might cause three volcanoes in...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines top 380,000
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
The country's coronavirus caseload breached 380,000 on Saturday after the Department of Health logged another 1,803 infe...
Headlines
fbfb
Extensive damage expected from Typhoon Rolly — NDRRMC
1 hour ago
NDRRMC Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad said that "heavy to very heavy damages" are expected in the areas along the Typhoon Rolly's...
Headlines
fbfb
More areas under Signal No. 3 as ‘Rolly’ maintains strength
2 hours ago
Areas under Signal Number 3 should expect winds between 121 to 170 kilometers per hour in the next 18 hours.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines orders 200,000 to evacuate as Typhoon Rolly nears
2 hours ago
More than 200,000 people in the Philippines were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday as the most powerful typhoon...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 3 up in Catanduanes as ‘Rolly’ approaches closer to land
5 hours ago
The state weather bureau is warning that winds between 121 to 170 kilometers per hour may be expected in at least 18 hours...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with