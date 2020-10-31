Standby funds worth P879 million ready to augment LGUs response to 'Rolly'â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — As the country braces itself for Typhoon Rolly, Malacañang on Saturday said emergency supplies and standby funds worth more than P800 million from the social welfare department will be available to local government units.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque in a statement revealed that as of October 30, 6 p.m., the Department of Social Welfare and Development has stockpiles and standby funds worth P879 million "for ready resource augmentation" to LGUs.

He further assured that the Palace is "closely monitoring" the movement of the typhoon — the strongest of 2020 so far — and that concerned disaster agencies such a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the DSWD are on standby 24/7.

"The NDRRMC Operations Center is already on Red Alert Status and is in close coordination with all regional disaster risk reduction and management councils and local government units that are in the track of the Typhoon," Roque said.

"They have been conducting Pre-Disaster Risk Assessments to ensure that all local government units and communities are prepared for the possible impacts of the typhoon to landslide-, flood-, storm surge- and lahar flow- prone areas," he added.

NDRRMC Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad earlier Saturday said "heavy to very heavy damages" are expected in the areas along the typhoon's forecast path.

As of Saturday afternoon, PAGASA forecasts that the eye of "Rolly" will pass over mainland Catanduanes and Camarines provinces on Sunday morning and over mainland Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora later the same afternoon. The typhoon is projected to hit land packing winds ranging from 185 to 205 kph. "After crossing the Southern Luzon - Metro Manila area, the center of 'ROLLY' is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass on Monday morning," the state weather bureau said.

Ahead of the typhoon's landfall, Agence France-Presse reported that more than 200,000 people along the typhoon's track have already been evacuated.

"We ask the public, especially the residents of potential areas that will be affected by the typhoon to stay calm yet vigilant, check the latest government weather advisory, listen to the radio or watch television for more information, secure their house and vehicle, and keep their family members and loved ones dry and safe," Roque said. — Bella Perez-Rubio