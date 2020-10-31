Extensive damage expected from Typhoon Rolly â€” NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The government's disaster coordination council expects Typhoon Rolly to wreak havoc along its forecast track.

The typhoon, the strongest of 2020 so far, may intensify into a super typhoon on Saturday evening, according to the state's weather bureau.

But the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the damage it brings will likely be severe regardless of whether it intensifies further or not.

"We foresee widespread damage...even if [Rolly] does not become a super typhoon. If it is just typhoon level it means we will reach typhoon Signal No. 4 and will have wind speeds of 171 to 220 kilometers per hour," NDRRMC Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad said in Filipino during a virtual briefing on Saturday.

Jalad added that "heavy to very heavy damages" are expected in the areas along the typhoon's forecast path. As of Saturday afternoon, PAGASA forecasts that the eye of "Rolly" will pass over mainland Catanduanes and Camarines provinces on Sunday morning and over mainland Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora later the same afternoon.

"After crossing the Southern Luzon - Metro Manila area, the center of 'ROLLY' is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass on Monday morning," the state weather bureau said.

Ahead of the typhoon's landfall, Agence France-Presse reported that more than 200,000 people along the typhoon's track have already been evacuated. "Rolly" is projected to hit land packing winds ranging from 185 to 205 kph.

Along with local government units, the NDRMCC said it has been tracking these preemptive evacuations as well as overseeing the preparation of evacuation centers.

According to Jalad, some evacuation centers are being used as isolation centers for the lingering coronavirus pandemic so schools will now be used as emergency shelters from the storm.

At the same virtual briefing, Heath Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire emphasized the importance of mask wearing, frequent hand washing and close coordination with safety officers given that proper enforcement of physical distancing may not be possible in evacuation centers. — Bella Perez-Rubio