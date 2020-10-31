More areas under Signal No. 3 as â€˜Rollyâ€™ maintains strength

More areas under Signal No. 3 as ‘Rolly’ maintains strength

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA raised Signal Number 3 over more areas as Typhoon “Rolly” maintains its strength ahead of its landfall over mainland Catanduanes on Sunday morning.

The following areas under Signal No. 3 should expect winds between 121 to 170 kilometers per hour in the next 18 hours:

Catanduanes

Tinambac, Camarines Sur

Siruma, Camarines Sur

Goa, Camarines Sur

Tigaon, Camarines Sur

Sagnay, Camarines Sur

San Jose, Camarines Sur

Lagonoy, Camarines Sur

Garchitorena, Camarines Sur

Presentacion, Camarines Sur

Caramoan, Camarines Sur

Tiwi, Albay

Malinao, Albay

Tabaco City, Albay

Malilipot, Albay

Santo Domingo, Albay

Bacacay, Albay

Rapu-Rapu, Albay

The following areas under Signal No. 2, meanwhile, should expect winds between 61 to 120 kph in at least 24 hours:

Santa Maria, Laguna

Famy, Laguna

Mabitac, Laguna

Pakil, Laguna

Siniloan, Laguna

Pangil, Laguna

Paete, Laguna

Kalayaan, Laguna

Lumban, Laguna

Cavinti, Laguna

Pagsanjan, Laguna

Luisiana, Laguna

Majayjay, Laguna

Magdalena, Laguna

Santa Cruz, Laguna

Pila, Laguna

Liliw, Laguna

Nagcarlan, Laguna

Rizal, Laguna

Victoria, Laguna

Calauan, Laguna

San Pablo City, Laguna

Alaminos, Laguna

Bay, Laguna

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

the rest of Camarines Sur

the rest of Albay, Sorsogon

Mobo, Masbate

Milagros, Masbate

Masbate City, Masbate

Baleno, Masbate

Aroroy, Masbate

Mandaon, Masbate

Balud, Masbate

Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

Romblon

Northern Samar

Signal No. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where winds between 30 to 60 kph and intermittent rains are expected in 36 hours:

Metro Manila

Rizal

the rest of Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Oriental Mindoro

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Pangasinan

La Union

Benguet

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Aurora, Isabela

Luna, Isabela

Reina Mercedes, Isabela

Naguilian, Isabela

Benito Soliven, Isabela

San Mariano, Isabela

Palanan, Isabela

Dinapigue, Isabela

San Guillermo, Isabela

Echague, Isabela

San Agustin, Isabela

Jones, Isabela

Cordon, Isabela

Santiago City, Isabela

Ramon, Isabela

San Isidro, Isabela

Angadanan, Isabela

Alicia, Isabela

Cauayan City, Isabela

Cabatuan, Isabela

San Mateo, Isabela

Tagapul-An, Samar

Almagro, Samar

Santo Nino, Samar

Tarangnan, Samar

Catbalogan City, Samar

Calbayog City, Samar

Santa Margarita, Samar

Gandara, Samar

Pagsanghan, Samar

San Jorge, Samar

Jiabong, Samar

Motiong, Samar

Paranas, Samar

San Jose de Buan, Samar

Matuguinao, Samar

Taft, Eastern Samar

Can-Avid, Eastern Samar

Dolores, Eastern Samar

Maslog, Eastern Samar

Jipapad, Eastern Samar

Arteche, Eastern Samar

Oras, Eastern Samar

San Policarpo, Eastern Samar

Biliran

PAGASA forecasts that the eye of “Rolly” will pass over mainland Catanduanes and Camarines provinces Sunday morning and over mainland Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora in the afternoon. It will then cross the southern Luzon and Metro Manila area before exiting mainland Luzon on Monday morning.

Ahead of its landfall, local disaster prevention officials have initiated evacuations of thousands of people along the track of the typhoon, which is projected to hit land packing winds ranging from 185 to 205 kph.

Storm surge

The state weather bureau said there is a “high risk” in the next 24 hours of a storm surge of more than one floor over the northern coastal areas of Quezon, including Polillo Islands, Camarines provinces and Catanduanes.

There is also a high risk of a storm surge of more than six feet up to more than nine feet over the coastal areas of Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas and the southwestern coastal area of Quezon.

A storm surge of three feet to six feet is also possible in the next 24 hours over the coastal areas of Aurora, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of the coastal areas of Bicol Region, Batangas and Quezon.

Rains, flood, landslides, lahar

The outer rainbands of “Rolly” would already bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol region and eastern Visayas today.

Heavy to intense rains will pummel Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Marinduque, and the northern portions of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro beginning early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Romblon, and the rest of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.

PAGASA is warning of flooding, rain-induced landslides, lahar flows due to prolonged rainfall.

“Rolly” was last spotted 410 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes. By Sunday morning, it will be in the vicinity of Lupi, Camarines Sur.

Forecast position