More areas under Signal No. 3 as â€˜Rollyâ€™ maintains strength

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA raised Signal Number 3 over more areas as Typhoon “Rolly” maintains its strength ahead of its landfall over mainland Catanduanes on Sunday morning.
The following areas under Signal No. 3 should expect winds between 121 to 170 kilometers per hour in the next 18 hours:
- Catanduanes
- Tinambac, Camarines Sur
- Siruma, Camarines Sur
- Goa, Camarines Sur
- Tigaon, Camarines Sur
- Sagnay, Camarines Sur
- San Jose, Camarines Sur
- Lagonoy, Camarines Sur
- Garchitorena, Camarines Sur
- Presentacion, Camarines Sur
- Caramoan, Camarines Sur
- Tiwi, Albay
- Malinao, Albay
- Tabaco City, Albay
- Malilipot, Albay
- Santo Domingo, Albay
- Bacacay, Albay
- Rapu-Rapu, Albay
The following areas under Signal No. 2, meanwhile, should expect winds between 61 to 120 kph in at least 24 hours:
- Santa Maria, Laguna
- Famy, Laguna
- Mabitac, Laguna
- Pakil, Laguna
- Siniloan, Laguna
- Pangil, Laguna
- Paete, Laguna
- Kalayaan, Laguna
- Lumban, Laguna
- Cavinti, Laguna
- Pagsanjan, Laguna
- Luisiana, Laguna
- Majayjay, Laguna
- Magdalena, Laguna
- Santa Cruz, Laguna
- Pila, Laguna
- Liliw, Laguna
- Nagcarlan, Laguna
- Rizal, Laguna
- Victoria, Laguna
- Calauan, Laguna
- San Pablo City, Laguna
- Alaminos, Laguna
- Bay, Laguna
- Quezon including Polillo Islands
- Camarines Norte
- the rest of Camarines Sur
- the rest of Albay, Sorsogon
- Mobo, Masbate
- Milagros, Masbate
- Masbate City, Masbate
- Baleno, Masbate
- Aroroy, Masbate
- Mandaon, Masbate
- Balud, Masbate
- Ticao and Burias Islands
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Northern Samar
Signal No. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where winds between 30 to 60 kph and intermittent rains are expected in 36 hours:
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- the rest of Laguna
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Oriental Mindoro
- Bulacan
- Pampanga
- Bataan
- Zambales
- Tarlac
- Nueva Ecija
- Aurora
- Pangasinan
- La Union
- Benguet
- Ifugao
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Aurora, Isabela
- Luna, Isabela
- Reina Mercedes, Isabela
- Naguilian, Isabela
- Benito Soliven, Isabela
- San Mariano, Isabela
- Palanan, Isabela
- Dinapigue, Isabela
- San Guillermo, Isabela
- Echague, Isabela
- San Agustin, Isabela
- Jones, Isabela
- Cordon, Isabela
- Santiago City, Isabela
- Ramon, Isabela
- San Isidro, Isabela
- Angadanan, Isabela
- Alicia, Isabela
- Cauayan City, Isabela
- Cabatuan, Isabela
- San Mateo, Isabela
- Tagapul-An, Samar
- Almagro, Samar
- Santo Nino, Samar
- Tarangnan, Samar
- Catbalogan City, Samar
- Calbayog City, Samar
- Santa Margarita, Samar
- Gandara, Samar
- Pagsanghan, Samar
- San Jorge, Samar
- Jiabong, Samar
- Motiong, Samar
- Paranas, Samar
- San Jose de Buan, Samar
- Matuguinao, Samar
- Taft, Eastern Samar
- Can-Avid, Eastern Samar
- Dolores, Eastern Samar
- Maslog, Eastern Samar
- Jipapad, Eastern Samar
- Arteche, Eastern Samar
- Oras, Eastern Samar
- San Policarpo, Eastern Samar
- Biliran
PAGASA forecasts that the eye of “Rolly” will pass over mainland Catanduanes and Camarines provinces Sunday morning and over mainland Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora in the afternoon. It will then cross the southern Luzon and Metro Manila area before exiting mainland Luzon on Monday morning.
Ahead of its landfall, local disaster prevention officials have initiated evacuations of thousands of people along the track of the typhoon, which is projected to hit land packing winds ranging from 185 to 205 kph.
Storm surge
The state weather bureau said there is a “high risk” in the next 24 hours of a storm surge of more than one floor over the northern coastal areas of Quezon, including Polillo Islands, Camarines provinces and Catanduanes.
There is also a high risk of a storm surge of more than six feet up to more than nine feet over the coastal areas of Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas and the southwestern coastal area of Quezon.
A storm surge of three feet to six feet is also possible in the next 24 hours over the coastal areas of Aurora, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of the coastal areas of Bicol Region, Batangas and Quezon.
Rains, flood, landslides, lahar
The outer rainbands of “Rolly” would already bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol region and eastern Visayas today.
Heavy to intense rains will pummel Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Marinduque, and the northern portions of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro beginning early Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Romblon, and the rest of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.
PAGASA is warning of flooding, rain-induced landslides, lahar flows due to prolonged rainfall.
“Rolly” was last spotted 410 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes. By Sunday morning, it will be in the vicinity of Lupi, Camarines Sur.
Forecast position
- 24 hour (Sunday morning): in the vicinity of Lupi, Camarines Sur
- 48 hour (Monday morning):225 km west of Iba, Zambales
- 72 hour (Tuesday morning): 675 km west of Iba, Zambales (outside PAR)
- 96 hour (Wednesday morning):1,035 km west of Subic, Zambales (outside PAR)
