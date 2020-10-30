LIST: Quarantine classifications in the Philippines for November

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday released the full list of community quarantine classifications for the month of November.

In a recorded address aired Tuesday morning, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila along with a number of other areas would remain under a general community quarantine.

However, a memo from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea revealed that the rest of the country would stay under a more relaxed modified GCQ for the whole of next month.

READ: Malacañang’s memo on quarantine classifications from Nov. 1-30. NCR, Batangas, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Tacloban, Iligan City and Lanao del Sur under GCQ. The rest of the country under MGCQ. | via @xtinamen pic.twitter.com/43lEBV6V4E — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) October 30, 2020

Here is the full list of areas under GCQ provided by the Palace:

Luzon: All highly urbanized centers (HUCs) of the National Capital Region and the Municipality in Pateros Batangas

Visayas: Iloilo City Bacolod City Tacloban City

Mindanao: Iligan City Lanao del Sur



The rest of the country will remain under MGCQ until end-November, Malacañang said.

It has been 229 days since parts of the country were first placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic — the longest community quarantine period in the world.