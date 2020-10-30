#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIST: Quarantine classifications in the Philippines for November
In this Oct. 23, 2020 photo, hijos of the Black Nazarene guide devotees inside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila while others attend the mass outside its premises.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LIST: Quarantine classifications in the Philippines for November
(Philstar.com) - October 30, 2020 - 5:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday released the full list of community quarantine classifications for the month of November. 

In a recorded address aired Tuesday morning, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila along with a number of other areas would remain under a general community quarantine. 

However, a memo from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea revealed that the rest of the country would stay under a more relaxed modified GCQ for the whole of next month. 

Here is the full list of areas under GCQ provided by the Palace: 

  • Luzon: 
    • All highly urbanized centers (HUCs) of the National Capital Region and the Municipality in Pateros
    • Batangas
  • Visayas: 
    • Iloilo City 
    • Bacolod City 
    • Tacloban City 
  • Mindanao: 
    • Iligan City 
    • Lanao del Sur 

The rest of the country will remain under MGCQ until end-November, Malacañang said.

It has been 229 days since parts of the country were first placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic — the longest community quarantine period in the world. 

