#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace urged to form panel to look into influx of Chinese nationals
File photo shows Sen. Francis Pangilinan.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Palace urged to form panel to look into influx of Chinese nationals
(Philstar.com) - October 30, 2020 - 10:11am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Thursday called on Malacañang to form an inter-agency task force to investigate the increased presence of Chinese nationals in the country. 

This comes after Pangilinan on Wednesday urged the Senate to conduct its own probe on the security implications of the entry of about four million Chinese nationals into the country since 2017. 

The investigation conducted by the executive branch, he said, may be led by an inter-agency task force composed of the Bureau of Immigration, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Labor and Employment, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and the Department of National Defense.

"We must be on guard. If not, the next thing we know is we are already sharing a bed with the enemy," Pangilinan said. 

He stressed that not all Chinese nationals in the country should be treated with suspicion or hostility. "Many have lived in the Philippines for years and have become one among Filipinos," the senator said. 

READ: 'Frustration over sea dispute no reason to hate Chinese people'

"But the surge in their numbers to millions in the past few years should not be overlooked, especially in light of the territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea and over reports of some of their illegal activities." 

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who led the panel investigation into the money-making schemes at the Bureau of Immigration flagged this data last October 20, saying "four million Chinese nationals arriving here since 2017 is comparable to more than the entire population of Quezon City."

"The BI can take off from this figure and find out where these four million Chinese are and how they entered the country and for what purpose. The DOLE should check their employment records and their work conditions. These basic records should be available if they are indeed legally staying in the country," Pangilinan said.

He also previously warned against the large number of Chinese retirees in the country, majority of whom are only 35 years old, comprising about 40% — or more than 27,000 — of the total number of foreign retirees. Sen. Richard Gordon called these statistics a national security issue.

In addition to the possible endangering of national security, Pangilinan said the unlawful activities of foreign nationals in the country also mean lost opportunities for Filipinos and lost income for the government. — Bella Perez-Rubio

RELATED: BI: Overstaying Chinese nationals with Visa Upon Arrival told to leave

CHINA MALACAÃ‘ANG NATIONAL SECURITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US agency: Rolly to briefly become a super typhoon prior to landfall
12 hours ago
(Update 1) A United States weather bureau's new forecast on Thursday night upgraded tropical cyclone Rolly (international...
Headlines
fbfb
Wife says DPWH chief not yet off the hook
By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar is not yet off the hook in the investigation on the alleged corrupt practices...
Headlines
fbfb
SALNs out: Villar still richest senator, De Lima poorest
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Although allowed to keep their statements of assets and liabilities and net worth from the public eye courtesy of the Office...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon may seek Gierran’s removal as PhilHealth chief
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Sen. Richard Gordon, who also chairs the Philippine Red Cross, warned he would seek the removal of Philippine Health Insurance...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH OKs use of necklace air purifier
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Unlike the big “smoking” air purifiers, the Department of Health does not see any harm in the use air purifier...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Mega task force urged: Review pending corruption cases, too
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The newly formed “mega task force” against corruption should also look into pending complaints so that appropriate...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte visits parents’ tombs before cemetery closure
By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
President Duterte visited the tombs of his parents at the Catholic Wireless Cemetery here hours before the closure of cemeteries...
Headlines
fbfb
Rolly enters PAR, may intensify into typhoon
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Rolly, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility last night, may intensify into a typhoon...
Headlines
fbfb
Virtual report on US polls: Beware of trolls
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
The mainstream press and social media platforms in the US have learned their lessons from the Russian trolls’ interference...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan bloc denies link to NPA
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
Members of the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives have denied links to the New People’s Army rebels as alleged...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with