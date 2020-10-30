Pork SRP raised due to shortage

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Andy Zapata Jr., file
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - October 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture has adjusted upward the suggested retail price (SRP) for pork products as the African swine fever (ASF) continues to pull down the country’s supply of the commodity.

In its latest administrative circular, Agriculture Secretary William Dar approved a higher SRP for pork shoulder or kasim and pork belly or liempo being sold in Metro Manila.

For kasim, the new SRP has been set at P260 per kilogram from the previous P230 per kilo. For pork liempo, the SRP is now at P280 per kilo from the previous P250.

Based on latest market monitoring, however, kasim is being priced at P270 to P320 per kilo in some markets. Liempo, on the other hand, is priced at P280 to a high of P350 a kilo.

“The prevalence of ASF affected the supply and resulted in the increased retail prices of pork in Metro Manila. The DA is working with the private sector in transporting supply from non-ASF affected areas,” Dar said.

To date, a total of 370,393 pigs have been killed due to the ASF.

Dar said the DA has observed and monitored some manipulative behaviors among traders and retailers in Metro Manila, resulting in higher prices than other regions.

It was in July when the DA last adjusted its list of SRP for pork products.

The SRP determination considered farm gate price and reasonable margin along the market value chain such as freight, transport and handling.

The imposition of SRP is in line with the Price Act, which aims to ensure the availability of basic and prime commodities at reasonable prices at all times without denying legitimate business a fair return on investment. One of the means to ensure availability of basic commodities at reasonable prices is the issuance of SRP on selected agricultural and fishery products.

Under the law, the DA is directed, whenever necessary, to issue SRPs for any or all basic necessities and prime commodities under its jurisdiction.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide effective and sufficient protection to consumers against hoarding, profiteering and cartels with respect to supply, distribution, marketing and pricing of basic commodities during periods of calamity, emergency, widespread illegal price manipulation and other similar situations.

