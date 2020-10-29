#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SC welcomes 'mega task force' help, notes Judiciary has own investigative system
This file photo shows the Supreme Court compound in Padre Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
SC welcomes 'mega task force' help, notes Judiciary has own investigative system
(Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court welcomed Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra’s offer to assist in weeding out corruption in the Judiciary, as it noted that the tribunal has its own bodies to investigate its ranks.

President Rodrigo Duterte has tapped Guevarra to lead a “mega task force” to probe the “entire government” of corruption. The justice secretary said in an interview with DZBB that the focus will mostly be on national agencies under the executive, but if the Judiciary needs help in cleansing their ranks, the task force is ready to assist.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka welcomed Guevarra’s offer to assist the Judiciary. “The same is very much appreciated,” he told reporters.

“Any assistance for the good of the institution and to protect its integrity should not be shunned, but instead welcomed,” he added.

Hosaka however noted that Guevarra acknowledged first that the Judiciary has its own system of investigating corruption within its offices.

“In fact, weeding out misfits in the Judiciary is a priority of Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta and is included in his 10-point program for the Judiciary which he bared a year ago in his assumption as Chief Justice,” Hosaka said.

The SC has established the Judicial Integrity Board and the Corruption Prevention and Investigation Office that are mandated to investigate complaints against justices, judges, officers and personnel of the Judiciary.

The JIB and CPIO were first created in 2018 but were put on the back burner for a review of the boards’ functions. The tribunal approved amendments two bodies in July.

Hosaka explained that the SC has administrative supervision over judges and justices.

The JIB has jurisdiction over complaints against complaints against Court of Appeals justices and judges of lower courts, except those against the SC magistrates, and complaints of violation of the “Code of Conduct for Court Personnel” and civil services rules against court officials and employees.

The CPIO meanwhile has the power to conduct lifestyle checks on CA, Court of Ta Appeals, Sandiganbayan and Shari’ah high court judges and personnel of lower courts.

On October 19, the SC announced the appointment of the members of the JIB. They are ret. Justice Romeo Callejo Sr. as chairperson; ret. Justice Angelina Sandoval-Gutierrez as vice-chairperson, and ret. Justices Sesinado Villon, Rodolfo Ponderada and Cielito Mindaro-Grulla as the board’s members.

Data from the SC PIO showed that from October 2019 to September 2020, one justice was fined, while two judges were dismissed and ten judges were fined. One judge was meted with forfeiture of benefits.

In 2016, then-Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno earned the ire of President Rodrigo Duterte for raising concerns on the president's disclosure of people on his supposed 'narco-list', which included judges.

"It would matter greatly to our sense of constitutional order, if we were given the chance to administer the appropriate preventive measures without the complications of a premature public announcement," Sereno said in a letter addressed to Duterte in August of that year.

The Supreme Court initiated its own probe into judges that the president alleged were involved in drugs that same month.

Sereno was removed as chief justice in 2018 after her colleagues voted to grant a quo warranto petition by Solicitor General Jose Calida.  The petition was preceded by moves at the House of Reprsentatives to impeach her. — Kristine Joy Patag

DIOSDADO PERALTA MENARDO GUEVARRA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo camp disowns fake quote of VP saying she’s ready to be president
1 day ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo strongly denied a quote spreading online that she is ready to become president as...
Headlines
fbfb
SC affirms prison sentence of man convicted for leaving wife for mistress
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt that the [the husband] committed the crime of psychological...
Headlines
fbfb
Storm Rolly enters country today
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
A tropical depression is expected to intensify into a storm as it enters the Philippine area of responsibility today, the...
Headlines
fbfb
5 agencies in task force crosshairs
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Department of Justice has identified the Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Internal Revenue as the government agencies that...
Headlines
fbfb
Cashless toll collection moved to December 1
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Motorists will be given more time to secure radio-frequency identification or RFID stickers for their vehicles after the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Filipinos applying for Schengen visas surged by 43% in last five years — data
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Philippine passport holders applying for a Schengen visa has spiked by 43% since 2015, according to data from a visa information...
Headlines
fbfb
Baguio to install integrated communication platform, other digital assets to fulfill Smart City vision
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Baguio City is set to push forward with its goal of making the tourist destination the first Smart City in the country with...
Headlines
fbfb
Ombudsman suspends 8 PhilHealth officials
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the six-month preventive suspension of eight ranking officials of the Philippine Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Some LGUs seek quarantine status change
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Several local government units have appealed to have their quarantine status changed starting Nov. 1, the Department of the...
Headlines
fbfb
PRC resumes swab testing, wants P.5 billion in 3 days
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross yesterday said the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has about three days to pay the remaining P.5...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with