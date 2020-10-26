#VACCINEWATCHPH
Palace says up to Duterte to reveal solons involved in anomalous DPWH projects
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his 5th State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives Complex in Quezon City on July 27, 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
Palace says up to Duterte to reveal solons involved in anomalous DPWH projects
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - October 26, 2020 - 6:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — It would be up to President Rodrigo Duterte to decide whether he would reveal the names of lawmakers who are involved in anomalies surrounding some public works projects, Malacañang said Monday.

Last week, Greco Belgica, commissioner of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), claimed that some lawmakers are exerting influence on the implementation of local projects and the designation of district engineers.

A report containing details of the irregularities and the names of lawmakers who may be involved in them would be submitted to Duterte, Belgica added. 

"Let's leave that decision to the President," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing. 

"To my knowledge, the PACC has not submitted anything to the president as of now," he added. 

Earlier this month, Duterte, who had disclosed the names of politicians, police, and military officials tagged in the illegal drugs trade, said the corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is "grave."  The agency has created a task force that would look into the alleged corrupt practices but Malacañang prefers an independent panel to conduct the investigation. 

Senate President Vicente Sotto III has urged the PACC to disclose the identities of lawmakers and other individuals who are benefiting from the alleged corruption in DPWH. Belgica, however, has said the commission is not authorized to do so.

