PACC: 7,601 complaints over SAP corruption probed

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 7,601 complaints of corruption in the distribution of the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP) or cash aid in the time of pandemic have been investigated by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), it was learned yesterday.

Anti-Corruption Commissioner Greco Belgica said his office has forwarded credible complaints to the Departments of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for further action.

“As far as our records are concerned, we received 7,000 reports/complaints about social amelioration (distribution),” Belgica said, adding they have endorsed some cases for investigation and for appropriate action to the DILG and DSWD.

Belgica expressed concern over the thousands of complaints, because it is an indication that a portion of the P200-billion SAP provided by the government as emergency subsidy to poor families in April and May could have been misused.

“This number to me is a lot, but I’ve also checked the numbers of beneficiaries of SAP which amounts into millions and I think the second tranche improved or is better than the first tranche, as to systems that were used. However, the systems are not perfect,” he said.

Last May, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said his office has filed criminal charges against 134 barangay officials in relation to alleged offenses in the distribution of the first tranche of SAP.

Earlier, President Duterte vowed not to tolerate any form of corruption in the distribution of the cash aid or “ayuda,” which was designed to help families cope with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.