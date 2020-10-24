Tropical Depression Quinta is the 17th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth for October alone.
Screengrab/earth.nullschool.net
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Quinta
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - October 24, 2020 - 1:35pm
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Quinta — the 17th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth for October alone — is expected to bring gale-force winds within 36 hours in Catanduanes.
"Quinta" may intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over Bicol region between Sunday evening and Monday morning.
Follow our updates on "Quinta" here.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended