LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Quinta
Tropical Depression Quinta is the 17th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth for October alone.
Screengrab/earth.nullschool.net
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Quinta
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - October 24, 2020 - 1:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Quinta — the 17th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth for October alone — is expected to bring gale-force winds within 36 hours in Catanduanes.

"Quinta" may intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over Bicol region between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Follow our updates on "Quinta" here.

