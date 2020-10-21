#VACCINEWATCHPH
With 1,509 new infections, Philippines coronavirus tally now at 362,243
Devotees observe proper social distancing and other health protocols as they celebrate the last Friday mass of August at the Plaza Miranda, fronting the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on August 28, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, file
With 1,509 new infections, Philippines coronavirus tally now at 362,243
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's coronavirus caseload breached 362,000 on Wednesday after the Department of Health logged 1,509 new cases. 

Of the total 362,243 cases registered by the DOH, 43,990 are active. Recovered patients are at 311,506, after 911 more recoveries were logged.

Meanwhile, 60 new deaths were recorded by the health department Wednesday, bringing the country's death toll to 6,747. 

Earlier this month, the University of the Philippines-OCTA Research said the number of new COVID-19 cases were declining nationwide but warned against the premature easing of community quarantine restrictions, especially in the country's capital region. 

In line with this recommendation, Metro Manila mayors this week pushed for the extension of a general community quarantine until the end of the year. However, the government continues to amend GCQ guidelines —  loosening several restrictions on both outbound and domestic travel, backing the shortening of curfew hours, and, most recently, allowing hotels to operate at full capacity. 

This week, Indonesia overtook the Philippines and became the country hardest-hit by the coronavirus in Southeast Asia — both countries make up 90% of the confirmed cases in the region. 

Worldwide, over 40 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported along with more than 1 million deaths, latest data from Johns Hopkins University shows. 

The same database places the Philippines' caseload as the 20th largest in the world while the number of deaths in the country are the 25th most globally.

