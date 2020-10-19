Duterte takes aim at Marawi rehab critics in weekly COVID-19 address

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte at an address supposedly for the country's coronavirus response took aim at groups lamenting the government's seemingly slow reconstruction efforts to rebuild the war-torn city of Marawi, three years since its "liberation."

A watchdog earlier said that "there is no real liberation to speak of" with many still remaining in evacuation shelters and billions of funds yet to be released.

"The sad fact remains that progress is slow, funds are lacking, and implementation could be improved," the Marawi Reconstruction Conflict Watch said.

Such had caught the ire of Duterte among other things he had mentioned in his speech, including once again, his war on drugs.

"There are people complaining in Marawi. You know, it's not that easy," he said. "We started it and we are already at it."

Duterte added that clearing lands of explosives as well as settling titles are among the factors prolonging the rehabilitation efforts. But he has said that such will continue until "Marawi is rebuilt to its former glory."

Three years since he declared the city liberated from Islamic State-inspired terrorists Maute, some P22.2 billion had only been released for reconstruction, out of the P60.5 billion total required.

His human settlements secretary, Eduardo del Rosario, had also vowed that rebuilding will be completed within the present administration.

"It might take some time to really reach the place you'd call home," Duterte said. "You're using the word liberation. But we never said that it is occupied by anybody except by the government and peace-loving Filipinos."

The Asian Development Bank had put the cost of damage in the war-torn city at P11.5 billion, with losses at P7 billion.

For the conflict that stretched on for five months in 2017, nearly 370,000 had been displaced, with over a thousand casualties from both government and rebel forces.

"Of course it is not freed by the activities of the terrorists, but if you're talking about liberation, that's already been done at the expense of blood on both sides," Duterte said.

At a Palace briefing earlier, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that while Duterte is satisfied with the progress, he would "appreciate it" if the said efforts would be hastened.