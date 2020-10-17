COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 354,338 with 2,673 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country reached 354,338, with the Department of Health confirming Saturday 2,673 new cases.

Most of the new cases were reported in Rizal, with 185 patients hailing from the province. Cavite followed with 175 new cases, followed by Batangas with 159 new cases, Quezon City with 143 new cases and Bulacan with 88 new cases.

Of the new infections reported, 86% or 2,286 occurred in the last 14 days.

The health department also reported 73 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,603.

Most of the additional fatalities came from Metro Manila (32), followed by Calabarzon 10, Central Luzon (9) and Zambaonga Peninsuloa (5).

The department also said that 539 more have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 295,312.

With the new cases, deaths, and recoveries the total number of active cases is now at 52,423.

The health department also said that it has removed 85 duplicates from the total case count, as 78 of these patients have recovered and one of them have died.

It also said that it has reclassified 14 of recoveries as deaths.

Of the total number of cases, 84.7% of them have mild symptoms, while 11% are asymptomatic, 1.5% are severe, 2.9% are critical.

On Friday, the government announced the easing of restrictions on foreign and local travel. Filipinos are now allowed to go abroad even for non-essential trips, while travel for any purpose is now permitted between areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine.

The government now also allows all those aged 15 to 65 to go out of their homes.