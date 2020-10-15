#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Group asks Chief Justice Peralta: Be a humane, more active court
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 3:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of political prisoners’ bid for temporary release on humanitarian grounds, a petitioner called on Chief Justice Diosdaro Peralta to make the tribunal a humane and active court.

Kapatid’s Fides Lim, petitioner and wife of detainee Vicente Ladlad, said they are happy that petition became an opportunity to open discussions on the plight of Filipino prisoners, and eventually led to the release of more than 33,000 inmates, although not one of them is a political prisoner.

“Now to the Supreme Court we appeal: Do not stand in your own way. Chief Justice Peralta, you have more than two more years to be true to your own words about our petition,” Lim said.

She recalled Court Administrator Midas Marquez, in a report by state-run Philippine News Agency, said that the detainees are not yet convicted and are deemed innocent.

“And yet they are highly at risk of being infected by the deadly virus. It’s already like imposing the death penalty on them even before their guilt can be established beyond a reasonable doubt,” Marquez was quoted in the report.

‘Writ of Kalayaan’

Lim and the 21 other kin of political prisoners, including Marites Asis who is mom of jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino, waited for five months for the SC’s action on their petition, only to learn that they would be redirected to the lower courts.

With the SC’s order to lower courts to resolve the issues in their petition “with dispatch,” came the tribunal’s note that their fight for temporary liberty from the high court is over. “The SC also considered the proceedings before it closed and terminated,” its Public Information Office said then.

“Pinaghintay niyo na nga kami, sinaraduhan niyo pa kami ng pinto (You already made us wait, then you shut the door on us),” Lim said.

“That judicial intervention we hope for never happened. All we got after five moths wait was a 301-page conflicted decision where justices debated with each other whether the Enrile ruling on granting bail to the elderly or the Mandela rules applies to our cases while a baby lay sick and dying,” she added.

READ: Baby River, Enrile's release and the long wait on political prisoners' plea

But Lim pointed out that Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, in his separate opinion, introduced a remedy with a Writ of Kalayaan that would be geared toward addressing jail congestion.

Leonen said: “It shall be issued when all the requirements to establish cruel, inhuman, and degrading punishment are present” and “provide an order of precedence to bring the occupation of jails to a more humane level.”

Lim urged Peralta to approve the writ, stressing that the issue they raised go beyond political prisoners, but all detainees who are sickly, elderly, and pregnant and nursing mothers. “Don’t be a passive court, be an active, humane court,” she said.

Lim continued: “We ask you especially to grant relief for Reina Mae Nasino to correct the injustice done to her from the time she was falsely arrested with planted firearms to the time she was separated from her baby and her baby died.”

RELATED: With SC yet to resolve pleas, a political prisoner gives birth while ABS-CBN faces another CDO

Red-tagging of petitioners

Lawyer Rey Cortez, National Union of Peoples Lawyers secretary general, meanwhile said he found disturbing Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos’ remarks in his opinion on the petitioners alleged members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples’ Army and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines — a point raised by Solicitor General Jose Calida in his comment.

“Red-tagging is not simple... and I believe that, especially coming from an SC decision, that you mention as fact that is not duly proven in any tribunal yet involving petitioners undergoing trial, it looks like they threw out presumption of innocence,” Cortez said in Filipino.

Red-tagging is defined by Philippine jurisprudence as “the act of labelling, branding, naming and accusing individuals and/or organizations of being left-leaning, subversives, communists or terrorists (used as) a strategy... by State agents, particularly law enforcement agencies and the military, against those perceived to be ‘threats’ or ‘enemies of the State.’”

Cortez said that giving more weight to the OSG’s claim of red-tagging that has not been proven in court is “dangerous and worrisome” especially for a justice of the SC.

Lawyer Rachel Pastores of Public Interest Law Center for her part stressed that the petitioners are leaders of different mass organizations and are performing their functions of legal organizations.

Leonen, in his separate opinion, cautioned on making “premature” pronouncements on the petitioners’ pending cases “based on unverified information.”

Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier also pointed out that these are merely allegations against the petitioners and the issue at hand is their “inability to provide concrete circumstances and bail plan.”

KAPATID NATIONAL UNION OF PEOPLES LAWYERS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taliptip: A long goodbye where the sea will soon meet the sky
By Jonathan de Santos | 10 hours ago
With the franchise for the New Manila International Airport nearly a done deal, the last residents of Sitio Kinse in Barangay...
Headlines
fbfb
'We stand by science,' UP MSI stresses in parrying DENR exec's 'bayaran' rant
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
"Scientists stand by science. Whatever they learned, studied, they share it to the public. It is part of their job," Dr. Laura...
Headlines
fbfb
Shakeup, realignments begin
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco now has the full support of the “supermajority” in the House of Representatives after...
Headlines
fbfb
NUPL: Heavily-armed guards brought 'fear and intimidation' to Baby River's wake
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
"[Nasino's] guards came looking like they were poised for battle, even as they knew that the diminutive woman in PPE and handcuffs...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators question high proportion of Chinese workers for DPWH's bridge projects
6 hours ago
"The construction industry has registered the largest drop in employment in the second quarter of this year, that's almost...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte Youth’s first agenda in House: Probe civilian orgs ‘recruiting’ for NPA
10 minutes ago
Rep. Ducielle Cardema says her proposed investigation would not target organizations critical of the government, but she would...
Headlines
fbfb
With anti-terror law IRR done, time running out for SC to grant immediate relief — petitioners
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Pressure is mounting for the Supreme Court to act on petitioners’ prayer for immediate relief against the Anti-Terrorism...
Headlines
fbfb
Stricter enforcement of health protocols, alternative work arrangements in public schools sought
4 hours ago
Sen. Win Gatchalian on Thursday called for the stricter enforcement of the education department's alternative work arrangements...
Headlines
fbfb
Criticism, quit calls wash in after DENR exec's 'bayaran' rant vs UP scientists
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
UP GeogSoc said Antiporda’s “bayaran” remark is unacceptable for a government official, especially for someone...
Headlines
fbfb
All wind signals lifted as 'Ofel' moves over West Philippine Sea — PAGASA
7 hours ago
PAGASA said there is an “increasing likelihood” that the tropical depression will weaken into a low pressure area...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with