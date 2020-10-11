PNP reports 108 recoveries as 36 more cops get COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police recorded 36 more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among its ranks, according to its latest case bulletin.

In the same update by the PNP Health Service on Saturday night, 108 patients in the PNP also recovered from the infection. No deaths were reported.

This brings its agency caseload to 6,383 cops with the coronavirus since the pathogen first emerged in late December, along with 5,564 total recoveries and 20 casualties.

Accounting for casualties and recoveries, there are only 799 active coronavirus cases in the PNP, a significant drop from the 1,323 active infections by end-September when the agency's tally breached the 5,500-mark.

The agency's recovery rate stands at 87%, up from 84.1% on Wednesday, October 7, and from 76% in September, which police leadership earlier attributed to intensified mass testing among its ranks.

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield, which serves as the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force, continues to intensify its quarantine enforcement. On Monday, it announced it would be sending out more cops to "make homes and communities conducive for online classes."

The day before, the PNP also recorded 51 cases of the coronavirus among police officers.

As of the department's latest case bulletin, the national caseload stands at 336,926, with 54,594 of which still classified as active cases.

Worldwide, over 37.4 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 1.07 million deaths, according to latest data from the World Health Organization.

Case breakdown

NHQ - 1

NOSU - 1

NCRPO - 1

PRO 3 - 3

PRO 4A - 11

PRO 6 - 3

PDO 8 - 2

PRO 9 - 1

PRO 11 - 1

PRO COR - 12

— Franco Luna

