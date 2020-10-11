#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PNP reports 108 recoveries as 36 more cops get COVID-19
Members of the Manila Police District check for identification and proof of residence from motorists passing through the checkpoint along Roxas Boulevard in Manila as part of the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
PNP reports 108 recoveries as 36 more cops get COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - October 11, 2020 - 10:23am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police recorded 36 more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among its ranks, according to its latest case bulletin. 

In the same update by the PNP Health Service on Saturday night, 108 patients in the PNP also recovered from the infection. No deaths were reported. 

This brings its agency caseload to 6,383 cops with the coronavirus since the pathogen first emerged in late December, along with 5,564 total recoveries and 20 casualties. 

Accounting for casualties and recoveries, there are only 799 active coronavirus cases in the PNP, a significant drop from the 1,323 active infections by end-September when the agency's tally breached the 5,500-mark.

The agency's recovery rate stands at 87%, up from 84.1% on Wednesday, October 7, and from 76% in September, which police leadership earlier attributed to intensified mass testing among its ranks. 

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield, which serves as the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force, continues to intensify its quarantine enforcement. On Monday, it announced it would be sending out more cops to "make homes and communities conducive for online classes." 

The day before, the PNP also recorded 51 cases of the coronavirus among police officers.

As of the department's latest case bulletin, the national caseload stands at 336,926, with 54,594 of which still classified as active cases. 

Worldwide, over 37.4 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 1.07 million deaths, according to latest data from the World Health Organization. 

Case breakdown

  • NHQ - 1
  • NOSU - 1
  • NCRPO - 1
  • PRO 3 - 3
  • PRO 4A - 11
  • PRO 6 - 3
  • PDO 8 - 2
  • PRO 9 - 1
  • PRO 11 - 1
  • PRO COR - 12

Franco Luna 
 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Indonesian suicide bomber nabbed in Jolo
By Roel PareÃ±o | 11 hours ago
An Indonesian woman suspected of planning a suicide bomb attack was arrested, along with two female Abu Sayyaf members, in...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF to tackle phase 3 of COVID-19 plan
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
The Cabinet will discuss tomorrow the possibility of further opening up the economy, including the plan to increase the capacity...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte tells Lord: We were both fooled
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
President Duterte was disappointed and felt deceived by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano’s reneging on a “gentleman’s...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd chief hits fake photos of teachers’ woes
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones has assailed the use of fake photos to highlight problems during the opening of classes,...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth made P936 million overpayments to health institutions in 2019 – COA
By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) made overpayments that reached P936.653 million to various hospitals and other...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
2 hours ago
Headlines
Palace sees signing of budget by yearend
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
With President Duterte calling for a special session this week, there should be no more stumbling block to the passage of...
Headlines
fbfb
Number of infected healthcare workers hits 10,000
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The number of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 has hit 10,000, but a majority of them have recovered, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH pushes action plan on mental health care
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday drummed up the need to raise awareness about mental health especially now that the world...
Headlines
fbfb
Lockdown tests faith in virus-hit Philippines
11 hours ago
After months of livestreaming mass to millions of faithful from behind closed doors, churches in the Catholic-majority Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with