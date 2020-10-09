Violence erupts in Bilibid, casualties reported

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections confirmed that violence erupted at the New Bilibid Prison in early morning of Friday, and casualties have been reported.

In an interview with Dobol B sa News TV, BuCor spokersperson Gabriel Chaclag said that the incident happened between 2:30 to 4:00 a.m. Friday. He however refused to disclose more information on the incident, pending an official report.

“The verbal report to us said there are casualties and injured [inmates], but we are waiting for the report,” Chaclag said in Filipino.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he has already asked Director General Gerald Bantag to investigate the incident and submit a report to his office the soonest.

The BuCor official said that the violence erupted between two gangs, from Sputnik and Commando, in the east quadrant of the Maximum Security Compound in the national penitentiary.

But he said a response team, including Bantag and police officers, arrived immediately to contain the violence.

Chaclag added their investigation on what sparked the violence is ongoing, but he said that they will not set aside drugs as the motive.

The incident had no effect on visitation for inmates because this has not suspended since the pandemic outbreak. Chaclag said that they are only allowing visitation on a case-to-case basis, and would have to go through rigorous process before it can be approved.

The spokesperson said that situation at the Bilibid has since returned to normal. “Normal situation, normal routine activities are happening here in the Bilibid and other prison camps,” he added.