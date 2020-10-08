#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte admin urged to cooperate with UN, rights groups after adopted resolution on technical aid
This photograph taken on September 18, 2020 shows a general view on the opening of a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council on allegations of torture and other serious violations in Belarus, in Geneva. -
AFP/Fabrice Coffrini
Duterte admin urged to cooperate with UN, rights groups after adopted resolution on technical aid
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 6:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights called on the government to cooperate fully not only with the United Nations but also with civil society organizations to improve the human rights situation on the ground.

This, after the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution that offers the Philippines technical assistance and capacity building for the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

The resolution—although it failed to launch an independent, on-the-ground investigation—asked the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to provide support for the country in its “continued fulfilment of its international human rights obligations and commitments.”

“It’s not really saying the Human Rights Council has actually changed its mind on the situation in the Philippines. It just takes a step forward to ensure the government is given a chance to address the issues raised in the report [of the High Commissioner],” Karen Gomez-Dumpit, CHR commissioner, said.

“We expect full cooperation from the government and we offer full cooperation from the Commission on Human Rights as well,”

The technical assistance and capacity will focus on domestic investigative and accountability measures, data gathering on alleged police violations, engagement with civil society, national mechanism for reporting and follow-up, counter-terrorism legislation and human rights-based approaches to drug control.

Broader engagement

The CHR official said that while there is recent cooperation between the Philippine government and the United Nations, it has not actually developed into an “actual” cooperation.

One way of broadening the engagement with the UN system is extending standing invitation to UN special procedures or human rights experts who report and advise on human rights issues, Gomez-Dumpit said.

A “marked improvement” in the engagement with domestic accountability mechanisms such as the CHR and civil society partners is also needed.

But Gomez-Dumpit stressed that no amount of technical assistance and capacity building can improve the situation on the ground “if there is no change in policy.”

“From here on… we have a resolution that we can work on so we can translate to indicators so we can actually monitor the progress of not only technical cooperation but also efforts on the ground,” she said.

Palace vows cooperation

Malacañang welcomed the resolution as it vowed to cooperate with the UN human rights system.

“The adopted resolution was right and we are thankful. It shows that the UN Human Rights Council trusts the institutions tasked to address human rights abuses,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Thursday.

“We will fully cooperate with the UN human rights system,” he added.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in June that her team working on the comprehensive report on the country’s human rights situation was not granted access to the Philippines. But she said the government cooperated with the review through written submissions and several meetings outside the country.

Human rights group Karapatan challenged the government to allow the access of UN human rights mechanisms in the country to assess domestic accountability mechanisms “if they are truly working and if they have nothing to hide.”

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS HUMAN RIGHTS UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Anti-COVID motorcycle barriers
By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
The motorcycle barriers are plastic shields meant to prevent COVID-19 transmission between the motorcycle driver and their...
Headlines
fbfb
The House divided: Speakership rows in the 18th Congress
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The tension now rising in the House of Representatives is nothing new for the chamber.
Headlines
fbfb
11 teachers catch COVID-19 after distributing modules
By Raymund Catindig | 19 hours ago
Eleven public school teachers who distributed educational modules in Ilagan City, Isabela in time for this week’s opening...
Headlines
fbfb
After threat to unseat Cayetano, Paolo Duterte now hands-off on speakership row
8 hours ago
After threatening to unseat Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano over budget grumblings, the president's son is now hands-off on the...
Headlines
fbfb
'Warrior-leader' of private hospitals' group Rustico Jimenez, 72
6 hours ago
The leader of the Private Hospitals' Assocation of the Philippines has died at the age of 72, his daughter confirmed on ...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
NGO bares dire working conditions endured by Filipino seafarers amid pandemic
35 minutes ago
Mission to Seafarers Philippines Country Manager Lala Tolentino during an online consultation said that many seafarers are...
Headlines
fbfb
37 COVID-19 patients qualified for lagundi clinical trials — DOST
By Christian Deiparine | 44 minutes ago
The Philippines now has 37 qualified persons to undergo clinical trials for lagundi which is being eyed to aid in treating...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace backs online civil service exam
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang Thursday expressed support for the proposal to hold civil service exams online, citing the need to...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace tells parents: Don't be afraid of vaccines
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Parents should not be afraid to have their children immunized for measles, Malacañang said Thursday, after the health...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine makers from Russia, US, China apply for Phase 3 clinical trials in Philippines
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
A DOST official on Thursday said vaccine developers from Russia, the United States and China have applied to hold Phase 3...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with