#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
84% of Filipinos approve of Duterte admin's COVID-19 response â Pulse Asia
President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his talk to the people at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on October 5, 2020
Presidential Photo/Simeon Celi, Jr.
84% of Filipinos approve of Duterte admin's COVID-19 response — Pulse Asia
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Eight out of 10 Filipinos approve of the government’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has upended the lives of millions, a new Pulse Asia survey suggested.

The poll conducted from September 14 to 20 found that 84% of the 1,200 respondents have a “positive opinion” on the efforts of President Rodrigo Duterte and his government to control the spread of COVID-19 and provide assistance to those in need.

Only 6% registered disapproval on the government’s response. Meanwhile, 10% expressed ambivalence.

As for providing assistance, only 7% expressed disapproval, while 9% registered ambivalence.

Pulse Asia said approval is the majority sentiment across all geographic areas and socio-economic classes.

“It may be noted that Mindanawons are more inclined to approve of the Duterte administration’s efforts to assist those who lost their sources of income as a result of the pandemic compared to Metro Manilans,” it said.

The highest rating on the government’s response to control the COVID-19 transmission was logged in Visayas (86%), followed by Mindanao (85%) and Luzon (85%).

Metro Manila, the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak, registered a 78-percent approval rating of the government’s handling of the health crisis.

Preventing COVID-19 spread

The survey also found that 92% of Filipino believe that Duterte “has done well” in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Only 3% disapproved.

To date, the new coronavirus has infected over 329,000 people and killed nearly 6,000. The country has the highest of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia and is among the top 20 countries with most number of infections globally.

The survey followed the poll showing that Duterte enjoys 91% approval and trust ratings in the middle of a global health crisis.

Political scientist Cleve Arguelles said in an interview on ANC that populist leaders such as Duterte thrive in times of crisis.

“Populist leaders like Duterte are really known to thrive in times of crisis so during times of emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic that we're currently experiencing, we know that people look to strongmen, capable leaders to bring order,” he said.

Nearly all Filipinos worry about getting COVID-19

The poll also found that 97% of Filipinos expressed concern about contracting COVID-19. Only 2% of Filipinos said they were not worried of getting infected, while only 1% expressed indecision on the matter.

Seven out of 10 Filipinos said they regularly clean their hands with soap or alcohol to keep the virus at bay. Meanwhile, 55% wear face masks, 33% observe physical distancing, 32% stay home when it is not necessary to go out, 26% avoid going to crowded places and 25% avoid people who are sick.

The Pulse Asia survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 respondents aged 18 years old and above. The nationwide results have a margin of error of +/- 2.8% at 95% confidence level.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Anti-COVID motorcycle barriers
By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
The motorcycle barriers are plastic shields meant to prevent COVID-19 transmission between the motorcycle driver and their...
Headlines
fbfb
The House divided: Speakership rows in the 18th Congress
By Xave Gregorio | 5 days ago
The tension now rising in the House of Representatives is nothing new for the chamber.
Headlines
fbfb
11 teachers catch COVID-19 after distributing modules
By Raymund Catindig | 16 hours ago
Eleven public school teachers who distributed educational modules in Ilagan City, Isabela in time for this week’s opening...
Headlines
fbfb
Battle for speaker’s post rages
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco might still pursue the speakership post on Oct. 14 despite the move by Speaker Alan Peter...
Headlines
fbfb
After threat to unseat Cayetano, Paolo Duterte now hands-off on speakership row
5 hours ago
After threatening to unseat Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano over budget grumblings, the president's son is now hands-off on the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines to shift to third phase of National Action Plan vs COVID-19
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
The government is looking to sustain "gains" from its coronavirus response as it shifts to the third phase of its national...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipino families of sunken ship crew urge more support from government
2 hours ago
"Our very urgent request is to check on the ship because we cannot discount the possibility they may have been trapped inside,"...
Headlines
fbfb
'Warrior-leader' of private hospitals' group Rustico Jimenez, 72
3 hours ago
The leader of the Private Hospitals' Assocation of the Philippines has died at the age of 72, his daughter confirmed on ...
Headlines
fbfb
EcuVoice: UN rights resolution a 'letdown' but no victory for government
3 hours ago
Rights lawyer Edre Olalia, co-head of the EcuVoice delegation, said that while the UN Human Rights Council resolution fell...
Headlines
fbfb
Labor groups back probe into foreign workers, stress protection of their rights
By Artemio Dumlao | 6 hours ago
Labor group Sentro said "our immediate response must come from the perspective of protecting the rights and welfare of foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with