DILG: 10,136 contact tracers hired, start training

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Friday it has filled 10,136 out of the 50,000 posts for contract tracers opened following the signing of the Bayanihan 2 law.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the processing of applications continues and they intend to meet the target of 50,000 contact tracers before the end of October. “The hiring of CTs is being expedited as time is of the essence in our fight against COVID-19,” he added.

Año also said that more than 55,000 applicants submitted their requirements, and 47,000 of these are currently under process. “We are expecting to receive more applications in the coming days,” he also said.

The DILG opened its applications for 50,000 contact tracers as soon as President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

The DILG last week said that it will do away with the deadline set on September 23, but it would instead adopt a continuous hiring system until it hired at least 50,000 contact tracers.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, for his part, explained that the first batch of hired contact tracers are now training prior to their deployment to communities.

“We are looking for the most fit and qualified individuals for the job because their job in the next three months is very challenge. Their work on the ground is crucial in our battle against COVID-19,” he added.

The Department of Health on Thursday recorded 2,415 new coronavirus infections, pushing national caseload at 314,079. Active cases in the country are recorded at 54,294 or 17% of the total tally.

This put Philippines in the 20 countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, despite the country being under one of the longest and stringent lockdowns. — Kristine Joy Patag