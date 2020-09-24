DILG still open for applications for contact tracers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Thursday said it will continue hiring contact tracers to fill up the 50,000 spots beyond its earlier announced deadline on September 23.
In a statement, the DILG said it will do away with the deadline but instead “is adopting the continuous hiring system until it has hired at least 50,000 contact tracers.”
The DILG opened applications for hiring of contact tracers on September 14. This was following the President Rodrigo Duterte's signing of the Baynihan to Recover as One Act.
DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said that the department’s provincial and city field offices will continue to receive applications. "What’s important to us is to fill up the slots and recruit the most number of Contact Tracers as provided in the Bayanihan 2 law so those who meet the deadline will immediately be processed but we will continue to accept applications until we have met our targets,” he explained.
Malaya said there are some 10,000 individuals who applied in Metro Manila but many still have incomplete documents. “As soon as they are deemed qualified by the selection board, they will be hired, trained, and deployed to the various [local government units],” he added.
The DILG official added that they intend to deploy the first batch of the hired contact tracers in the first week of October.
Contractual personnel whose employment were not renewed, migrant workers whose employment were disrupted and local employees who were recently terminated may be given priority in hiring, if qualified, Malaya added.
Applicants must possess skills in data gathering and in assisting in research and documentation; able to interview COVID-19 case and close contacts; advocate public health education messages; and have investigative capability.
While the DILG earlier said that they prefer college graduates or college level of allied medical courses or criminology, the department is open to graduates or college level of any course.
Contract tracers will earn a minimum of P18,784 monthly, in a contract of service status, under DILG guidelines.
Health authorities on Wednesday recorded 2,833 additional COVID-19 infections, pushing the national caseload to 294,591.
Of the new cases, 1,222 were recorded in Metro Manila. Malaya said the National Capital Region will get 19.2% of the total number of the new contact tracers to be hired.
The Philippines still has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia despite enforcing one of the world’s longest and strictest coronavirus lockdowns. — Kristine Joy Patag
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Health confirms 3,475 newly-reported COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, pushing the national tally to 290,190.
The country's death toll now stands at 4,999 with 15 additional fatalities. The DOH also records 400 new recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients to 230,233.
Total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) in the Philippines is now at 54,958.
Nurses and other health professionals with complete documents as of August 31 will be allowed to leave to work in other countries, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
According to Roque, about 1,500 health workers will benefit from the expanded deployment ban exemption. — Report from The STAR/Alexis Romero
Timezone Philippines says its operations are on pause because of the pandemic but that "it is not closing down anytime soon."
It adds that "through the years, we have acquired a lot of game machines for you to enjoy and for several years now, we have been selling machines to allow our dear guests to enjoy these games in the comfort of their own homes, as well as to declutter a little and give space to new and exciting games that we offer."
Timezone FUN is still on PAUSE as mandated by the government due to the pandemic that we are all facing. All our venues...Posted by Timezone Philippines on Friday, 18 September 2020
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announces that President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to maintain the one-meter rule on physical distancing in public transportation. — The STAR/Christina Mendez
President Rodrigo Duterte signs Proclamation 1021 extending the period of state of calamity throughout the Philippines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The proclamation is effective from Sept. 13, 2020 to Sept. 12,2021. — The STAR/Christina Mendez
- Latest
- Trending