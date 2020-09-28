#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Robredo: Set specific targets, provide more aid to LGUs vs COVID-19
Screengrab shows Vice President Leni Robredo addressing the public on September 28, 2020.
Screengrab from VP Leni Robredo Facebook page
Robredo: Set specific targets, provide more aid to LGUs vs COVID-19
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 6:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo stressed the need for the government to set specific and achievable goals and give additional support to cities and municipalities to suppress the spread of the new coronavirus even without a vaccine.

In a recorded speech released Monday afternoon, Robredo laid down additional suggestions on combating the spread of COVID-19, which has infected over 307,000 people in the country.

She cited the study of The Lancet COVID-19 Commission, which ranked the Philippines 66th out of 91 countries in terms of suppressing the spread of the coronavirus disease. The study noted that 19 countries—10 of which are in Asia Pacific—were able to suppress successfully the virus transmission.

“It’s clear to me what binds them together: They believe in data, in science, in experts; they are open to knowledge; they planned well; the actions of their governments are quick and coordinated. They are honest in dealing with their people. They set aside politics. They worked jointly,” Robredo said in Filipino.

“I believe in the good intention of our government, including those in top positions. But given the gravity of what we are facing, good intentions are not enough. We need strategic and organized action,” she also said.

Presidential spokesperon Harry Roque last week challenged Robredo to suggest solutions to the government beyond waiting for China, Russia or the US to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. The president's spokesperson has repeatedly played down the vice president's suggestions, saying these are already being done.

The vice president said the country can emulate the best practices of its neighbors that have successfully limited the spread of the virus. 

'SMART' goals

At the top of her recommendations is for the government to set “specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-based” goals.

Robredo said it is not difficult to set these goals. For example, the government can aim to bring down the country’s positivity rate to below 5%—the benchmark set by the World Health Organization—and ensure that the reproduction rate of the virus will not exceed 1.

The country’s positivity rate or the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 out of the total number of persons tested stands at 10.32%. Meanwhile, the country’s reproduction number or the average number of new infections generated by each COVID-19 case was at 1.0001.

“It is not hard to have monitoring mechanisms for these and it is not too much to ask that the public is given regular updates relative to these goals,” Robredo said in Filipino.

Other specific goals can be set for areas where there is a higher risk of infection because of crowding, she also said.

The vice president also called on the national government to provide additional to local government units.

She said the local government fund must be given to cities and municipalities strategically, depending on the situation in their jurisdictions. She also said that intensified safety guidelines and protocols must be enforced in high-risk areas.

"We rely on them primarily now, that's why we should keep a close watch on them and improve their capabilities and give them more support," Robredo said.

‘Don’t wait for vaccine’

For President Rodrigo Duterte, the country’s return to normalcy rests on a COVID-19 vaccine.

But Robredo reiterated that waiting for a vaccine against COVID-19—which can take months or even years to be developed—is not enough.

"As early as now, we need to prepare for the massive deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. The vaccination of millions of Filipinos is serious—it needs a plan, infrastructure and mechanism that would ensure all barangay health units will be able to administer immunization," she said.

President Duterte, in his pre-recorded addresses, has mentioned that vaccination will be done at police stations across the country.

She also said that the P2.5 billion allotted for vaccine procurement is not enough.

"According to the DOH, this will only be enough for 3.8 million people. What about the rest of the 100 million? As early as now, we need to focus and prepare for the financial and other needs for the vaccine," she said.

The vice president also called on government to provide more assistance to micro, small and medium enterprises badly affected by the pandemic and help jobless Filipinos look for new opportunities that match their skills.

Robredo has made several suggestions as the government struggles to contain the health crisis but government officials, including Duterte, dismissed these and even accused her of try to get people angry at the government.

The chief executive is set to address the nation later Monday night.

LENI ROBREDO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
202 House members support Cayetano
By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
A “supermajority” of 202 members of the nearly 300-member House of Representatives manifested support for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Raps dismissed vs Chinese vessel that rammed Philippine boat
By Robertzon Ramirez | 20 hours ago
The provincial prosecutor’s office in Occidental Mindoro has dismissed the charges the Philippine Coast Guard filed...
Headlines
fbfb
Migrant workers forced back home by pandemic near 200,000
10 hours ago
DFA last week chartered three flights to bring home over 9,000 more overseas Filipinos amid the pandemic.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo concerned China out to meddle with Philippine polls in 2022
9 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has raised the alarm on China’s potential role in spreading propaganda for the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco reminds House colleagues of 'crystal clear' agreement on speakership
4 hours ago
In a Facebook post, Velasco said the term-sharing agreement brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte in July 2019 was “based...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
NBI official, Immigration officer bro charged for alleged extortion in 'pastillas' scheme probe
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Department of Justice charged National Bureau of Investigation official Joshua Capiral and his brother, Immigration Officer...
Headlines
fbfb
On rising hunger, Palace says jobs can resume despite transport shortage
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
"So we understand that this is the reason that carpenters, drivers, and conductors, [and] those whose transportations are...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte to consider environmentalists' call to declare 'climate emergency'
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
"That's on top of the agenda of our president and the president will consider this suggestion made by Greenpeace," Roque...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace on rising hunger: Government not remiss in helping
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
The hunger trend has been rising since May 2020, according to SWS, which conducted the poll using mobile phone and computer-assisted...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH sees downward trend in COVID-19 cases, warns public vs complacency
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Although clusters of COVID-19 infections continue to be reported, the average number of additional cases per week has gone...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with