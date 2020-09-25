#VACCINEWATCHPH
Gov't requires facility isolation for mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
This September 5, 2020 photo shows the Mega Isolation Facility at the CarSiGMA (Carmona-Silang-General Mariano Alvarez) Gymnasium.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 9:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Facility-based isolation is now required for all mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in the country, except if they are considered vulnerable.

The government’s inter-agency task force (IATF) approved this directive on COVID-19, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement Thursday night.

“We likewise notify the public that facility-based isolation shall be required for confirmed asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases,” Roque said.

Those exempted from the rule are patients considered vulnerable or having comorbidities by a local health worker and that their homes meet the requirements for home isolation under the Joint Administrative Order 2020-0001 issued by the Department of Health and the Department of the Interior and Local Government. Among the requirements are a separate room and bathroom for a coronavirus case.

“Another exception would be when the Ligtas COVID-19 Centers within the region are fully occupied and the local government unit does not have sufficient isolation facilities,” Roque said.

It was Interior Secretary Eduardo Año who first floated the proposal of banning home quarantine for coronavirus patients.

Roque also announced that Iloilo City would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine beginning September 25 until October 9.

The Philippines has 296,775 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 5,127 deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: September 21, 2020 - 4:12pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

September 21, 2020 - 4:12pm

The Department of Health confirms 3,475 newly-reported COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, pushing the national tally to 290,190.

The country's death toll now stands at 4,999 with 15 additional fatalities. The DOH also records 400 new recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients to 230,233.

Total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) in the Philippines is now at 54,958.

September 21, 2020 - 12:15pm

Nurses and other health professionals with complete documents as of August 31 will be allowed to leave to work in other countries, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

According to Roque, about 1,500 health workers will benefit from the expanded deployment ban exemption. — Report from The STAR/Alexis Romero

September 20, 2020 - 3:04pm

Timezone Philippines says its operations are on pause because of the pandemic but that "it is not closing down anytime soon."

It adds that "through the years, we have acquired a lot of game machines for you to enjoy and for several years now, we have been selling machines to allow our dear guests to enjoy these games in the comfort of their own homes, as well as to declutter a little and give space to new and exciting games that we offer."

Timezone FUN is still on PAUSE as mandated by the government due to the pandemic that we are all facing. All our venues...

Posted by Timezone Philippines on Friday, 18 September 2020
September 19, 2020 - 9:41am

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announces that President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to maintain the one-meter rule on physical distancing in public transportation. — The STAR/Christina Mendez

September 18, 2020 - 5:33pm

President Rodrigo Duterte signs Proclamation 1021 extending the period of state of calamity throughout the Philippines due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The proclamation is effective from Sept. 13, 2020 to Sept. 12,2021. — The STAR/Christina Mendez 

