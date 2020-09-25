Gov't requires facility isolation for mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

MANILA, Philippines — Facility-based isolation is now required for all mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in the country, except if they are considered vulnerable.

The government’s inter-agency task force (IATF) approved this directive on COVID-19, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement Thursday night.

“We likewise notify the public that facility-based isolation shall be required for confirmed asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases,” Roque said.

Those exempted from the rule are patients considered vulnerable or having comorbidities by a local health worker and that their homes meet the requirements for home isolation under the Joint Administrative Order 2020-0001 issued by the Department of Health and the Department of the Interior and Local Government. Among the requirements are a separate room and bathroom for a coronavirus case.

“Another exception would be when the Ligtas COVID-19 Centers within the region are fully occupied and the local government unit does not have sufficient isolation facilities,” Roque said.

It was Interior Secretary Eduardo Año who first floated the proposal of banning home quarantine for coronavirus patients.

Roque also announced that Iloilo City would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine beginning September 25 until October 9.

The Philippines has 296,775 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 5,127 deaths.