BuCor COVID-19 cases rise to 451

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the Bureau of Corrections has risen to 451.

Latest data release on Tuesday showed that there are 292 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates while 159 are recorded among bureau personnel.

Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded, all from inmates. Of these, 23 are from the New Bilibid Prison while three are traced to the Correctional Institution for Women.

The bureau oversees the national penitentiary, CIW and five other prison and penal farms across the country.

Recovery is recorded at 144 among personnel and 251 among inmates.

This leaves 30 active cases among BuCor personnel and inmates. Fifteen of these are staff and fifteen are inmates.

The bureau recorded 30 probable COVID-19 cases among inmates, and 33 among personnel.

BuCor’s own chief, Director General Gerald Bantag, tested positive for the coronavirus. He underwent COVID-19 swab test last week and results were released on Monday.

Bantag said he experienced chills, fever, headache and coughing in the first two nights, but he said he is no longer experiencing symptoms. He is isolated in his quarters, he added.

BuCor’s spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, and Bantag’s driver and close-in security aide also tested positive for COVID-19.