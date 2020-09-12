Philippines sees 4,935 new COVID-19 infections with record 186 deaths

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:38 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 4,935 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the country's total caseload to 257,863.

Of these, there are still 66,455 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila reported the most newly-announced cases at 2.619.

It is followed by Cavite at 343, Laguna at 258, Rizal at 227 and Negros Occidental at 177.

A total of 4,034 (around 81%) of the cases occurred in the past two weeks beginning August 30, with the remainder accounting for backlog since March.

The death toll has reached 4,292 after 186 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus — the most announced in a single day so far.

The latest mortality figure is also the highest in two months since the previous record of 162 deaths logged July 12.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 recovery count stands at 187,116 as the Health department announced 619 additional survivors.

This week saw 23,293 additional infections on top of the 234,570 recorded as of last Saturday.

At least 2.84 million people in the country have been tested for coronavirus based on the department’s latest data.

Over 28.04 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 906,000 deaths, have been recorded globally according to the World Health Organization’s latest figures.