Cardinal Tagle tests positive for COVID-19 locally
Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle speaks during a thanksgiving mass for his ministry.
Manila Cathedral/Patrick Dominick Romero
Cardinal Tagle tests positive for COVID-19 locally
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 12, 2020 - 10:17am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) upon his arrival in the Philippines, the Vatican confirmed Friday.

"Cardinal Tagle actually tested positive for COVID-19 with a pharyngeal swab carried out yesterday on his arrival in Manila,” Director of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni said in a brief statement Friday.

Bruni told reporters that Tagle "does not have any symptoms and will remain in mandatory self-quarantine in the Philippines, where he is located.”

Meanwhile, checks are being conducted among those who have come into contact with the Cardinal.

Tagle on Monday had undergone a swab test for COVID-19 back in Rome, which returned a negative result.

