Guevarra: Duterte pardon to Pemberton a 'closed' matter, says 'let's move on'

MANILA, Philippines — For Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, the grant of absolute pardon to US Marine L/Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton, convicted for killing Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude, is a matter that is already closed.
Guevarra also said he cannot speculate on the motive behind President Rodrigo Duterte’s grant of pardon to Pemberton and stressed that the decision was within the president’s prerogative.
“I cannot speculate on the president’s motives. He has explained his reason for granting pardon to Mr. Pemberton. For me, that’s the end of story. Let’s move on,” he told reporters.
The justice secretary was asked for his comment on presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s statement that, in his opinion, Duterte likely granted pardon to the American convict for access to COVID-19 vaccines being developed by American pharmaceutical firms.
“My sentiments are irrelevant. I defer to the personal judgment of the president on matters within his constitutional prerogative,” Guevarra added.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire meanwhile said that they have had discussions with US manufacturers. “No conditions were provided or given for us.”
GCTA applicable to foreign nationals
Guevarra earlier said Duterte must have had basis, such as issues surrounding Pemberton’s release through the Good Conduct and Time Allowance law, for his decision — that surprised even him and US Ambassador Sung Kim.
On the same day that Duterte granted the pardon, state prosecutors in Olongapo City joined the family of Laude in blocking the earlier release order for Pemberton.
In an interview earlier this week, Guevarra said that around the time he learned of the DOJ’s motion for reconsideration, he was called to the president’s residence and was told that he has decided to grant Pemberton pardon.
“He didn’t explain who prompted him if there was any it appeared to me that it was his own volition, upon his own volition,” Guevarra said then.
One of the legal issues raised in the appeal against Pemberton’s release order was whether he is eligible to claim benefits from the GCTA law.
Addressing this, the DOJ chief told reporters: “The GCTA law will apply to all persons, including aliens, convicted by final judgment of a Philippine court with competent jurisdiction and serving sentence in Philippine correctional institutions, unless non-application of GCTA to certain persons is expressly provided for by the law or by international treaties or agreements.”
Duterte’s grant of pardon, which cannot be reviewed, rendered the court proceedings moot.
Pemberton is now under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration as it processes his deportation. He remains inside his facility at Camp Aguinaldo.
An Olongapo has granted the motion of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was convicted of killing transgender woman Jennifer Laude in 2014, for an early release through the Good Conduct Time Allowance law.
The court’s Presiding Judge Roline Ginez Jabalde issued the release order.
Laude’s family, however, has filed a motion for reconsideration, saying the convicted killer failed to show proof of good conduct. — AFP
The Bureau of Corrections says they have received a copy of the absolute pardon granted to US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton and “has now started processing his release.”
“BuCor is now in coordination with relevant agencies that are involved in the process,” bureau spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag adds. — Kristine Joy Patag
President Rodrigo Duterte justifies his decision to pardon Pemberton, saying it was not the American serviceman's fault if there was no record of his imprisonment.
"There is no record of whether (the number of days) he served has been counted or not. If that's the case, it's not the fault of Pemberton. He is not required to keep his record of his own and characterize his behavior there inside while in prison," the president says.
"It's not the fault of Pemberton that it was not computed...we should allow him the good character assumption," he adds.
Lawyer Virginia Suarez, counsel for the Laude family, calls the absolute pardon granted by President Duterte "another injustice not only to Jennifer Laude and family but a grave injustice to the Filipino people."
"This is a travesty of Philippine sovereignty and democracy," she also says.
"This is another hallmark of Philippine's subservience to the US.There are too many Filipino convicts, already in their twilight years serving their sentence, why give it to a foreigner, a US soldier who committed an atrocious crime?"
President Rodrigo Duterte has granted Pemberton an absolute pardon.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the DOJ will file its own motion for reconsideration on the release order of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton.
"We hope that the [Office of the Solicitor General] will join the DOJ in our motion," Guevarra tells reporters.
The DOJ intends to file its motion early next week.
