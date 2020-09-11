#VACCINEWATCHPH
NTC officially recalls ABS-CBN frequencies
ABS-CBN went off the air on May 5 in compliance with a cease and desist order issued by the NTC following the expiration of the network’s franchise.
AFP/Maria Tan
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - September 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has officially recalled the frequencies of ABS-CBN Corp., more than four months after the media giant was issued a cease and desist order, and nearly two months since it was denied a new franchise.

In an order dated Sept. 9 signed by Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba and Deputy Commissioners Edgardo Cabarios and Delilah Deles, the NTC said all assigned frequencies/channels assigned to ABS-CBN are now recalled in the absence of a valid legislative franchise.

“All provisional authorities/certificates of public convenience granted to ABS-CBN Corporation pursuant to RA 7966 are hereby revoked/cancelled,” the order stated. “In addition, respondent’s pending applications/petitions before the commission are hereby dismissed/denied.”

The recalled frequencies include five AM radio stations, 18 FM radio stations, 42 TV stations and 10 DTTB stations across the country.

“Indubitably, the denial of respondent’s franchise renewal application by Congress, coupled with the denial of respondent’s petition by the Supreme Court, lead to no other conclusion except that respondent had already lost the privilege of installing, operating and maintaining radio broadcasting stations in the country,” the NTC order stated.

“Consequentially, absent a valid legislative franchise, the recall of the frequencies assigned to respondent is warranted,” it added.

ABS-CBN went off the air on May 5 in compliance with a cease and desist order issued by the NTC following the expiration of the network’s franchise.

ABS-CBN’s congressional franchise expired on May 4.

Last July 10, the House committee on legislative franchises denied the network’s bid for a new franchise.

NTC officials did not respond to questions about what it plans to do or how it intends to distribute the recalled frequencies.

House legislative franchises committee vice chairmen Jonathan Sy-Alvarado of Bulacan’s first district and Michael Defensor of Anakalusugan party-list have said that the ABS-CBN frequencies could now be given to other franchise applicants.

Alvarado said their panel had received information that several companies have signified interest in applying for the frequencies.

Following the denial of its bid to secure a broadcast franchise, ABS-CBN was forced to close some of its ventures and reduce investments in non-core activities.

ABS-CBN
