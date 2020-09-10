BuCor starts processing Pemberton release

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections on Thursday morning said it has started processing the release of US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton after it received a copy of the absolute pardon granted to the American convict.
“BuCor has received from the [Department of Justice] a copy of the Absolute Pardon granted to [Pemberton] and has now started processing his release,” bureau spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said.
“BuCor is now in coordination with relevant agencies that are involved in the process,” Chaclag added.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra previously said that the grant or pardon is enough to “trigger the issuance of a release order from the BuCor.”
DOJ Undersecretary Markk Perete said normal processing of an inmate’s release takes one to two days, but he said he cannot be sure on the bureau’s level of preparedness on Pemberton’s case.
While convicts are sent to the national penitentiary to serve their sentences, Pemberton served his at Camp Aguinaldo, under the Visiting Forces Agreement.
Deportation next
After Pemberton’s release from BuCor, he would be transferred to the Bureau of Immigration for deportation.
While the president granted pardon to American convict, he would still have to undergo deportation proceedings as the case against him as it had long become final. Information from the immigration bureau said the order was issued against Pemberton on Sept. 16, 2015, “for being an undesirable alien.”
Lawyer Arvin Santos, BI legal division chief, said foreign nationals up for deportation are required to secure clearances from the National Bureau of Investigation and regional trial court as proof that there are no more pending criminal and civil cases against them.
President Rodrigo Duterte granted Pemberton pardon on Monday, effectively rendering moot the court proceedings opposing the American convict’s release order through the Good Conduct and Time Allowance law.
With the grant of pardon, “there is no more legal impediment or obstacle to Pemberton’s departure from the Philippines,” BI said.
An Olongapo has granted the motion of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was convicted of killing transgender woman Jennifer Laude in 2014, for an early release through the Good Conduct Time Allowance law.
The court’s Presiding Judge Roline Ginez Jabalde issued the release order.
Laude’s family, however, has filed a motion for reconsideration, saying the convicted killer failed to show proof of good conduct. — AFP
The Bureau of Corrections says they have received a copy of the absolute pardon granted to US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton and “has now started processing his release.”
“BuCor is now in coordination with relevant agencies that are involved in the process,” bureau spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag adds. — Kristine Joy Patag
President Rodrigo Duterte justifies his decision to pardon Pemberton, saying it was not the American serviceman's fault if there was no record of his imprisonment.
"There is no record of whether (the number of days) he served has been counted or not. If that's the case, it's not the fault of Pemberton. He is not required to keep his record of his own and characterize his behavior there inside while in prison," the president says.
"It's not the fault of Pemberton that it was not computed...we should allow him the good character assumption," he adds.
Lawyer Virginia Suarez, counsel for the Laude family, calls the absolute pardon granted by President Duterte "another injustice not only to Jennifer Laude and family but a grave injustice to the Filipino people."
"This is a travesty of Philippine sovereignty and democracy," she also says.
"This is another hallmark of Philippine's subservience to the US.There are too many Filipino convicts, already in their twilight years serving their sentence, why give it to a foreigner, a US soldier who committed an atrocious crime?"
President Rodrigo Duterte has granted Pemberton an absolute pardon.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the DOJ will file its own motion for reconsideration on the release order of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton.
"We hope that the [Office of the Solicitor General] will join the DOJ in our motion," Guevarra tells reporters.
The DOJ intends to file its motion early next week.
