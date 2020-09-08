Next Bar exams set in November 2021

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 6:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The next Bar examinations will be held in November next year, the Supreme Court announced on Thursday.

“By approval of the Court En Banc, the next Bar Examinations will be held on November 2021,” Bar Bulletin No. 13, 2020 read.

This means that the number of applicants for the Bar may double by next year, since it would cover at least two batches of law graduates. “Anyone who is qualified to take the Bar exams in November 2021 will be allowed to take it regardless of what year they graduated,” SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka told reporters.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, chairperson of the 2020/21 Bar Examinations, said that the test periods and venues of the next Bar examinations will be announced in a separate bulletin.

The next Bar exams will also be held in Manila and Cebu City, the first time that the licensure exam will be conducted outside the nation’s capital.

The SC first disclosed the postponement of the Bar exams in April, during the announcement of the 2019 Bar exam results, which, for the first time, was released only online due to measures enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

READ: Philippines' new lawyers face a legal landscape shaped by technology and COVID-19

Bar exams are traditionally held during the four Sundays of November each year. But the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine protocols enforced across the country to curb its spread pushed back the conduct of the exams.

Leonen, in his keynote address at the 2019 Bar oath-taking, said he received a go signal to look into pilot testing a computerized Bar. He added that he would want to make Bar practices “more reasonable.”

RELATED: WATCH: Discover your courage and live with discomfort, Leonen challenges new lawyers 

Leonen, a former law dean, also said he will propose a pass-or-fail system for the next Bar exams.

