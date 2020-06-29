PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Associate Justice Marvic Leonen was the keynote speaker at the oath-taking ceremonies of 2019 Bar passers.
Screengrab from PTV4 stream
SC: Next Bar exams not earlier than February 2021
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 3:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Monday announced that the 2020 Bar examinations, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held no earlier than February 2021.

“Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the prevailing community quarantine protocols all over the nation, and the continuing uncertainty, the SC En Banc, upon the recommendation of the 2020 Bar Examinations Chairperson, resolved to announce the schedule of the next Bar Examinations to a later date to allow time for a more considered deliberation,” the latest Bar bulletin, signed by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, read.

Leonen is the 2020 Bar Examinations chair.

He however said that the next Bar examinations “will definitely not be held at a date earlier than February 2021.”

RELATED: WATCH: Discover your courage and live with discomfort, Leonen challenges new lawyers

Bar exams are traditionally held during the four Sundays of November each year. But the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine protocols enforced across the country to curb its spread pushed back the conduct of the exams.

The next Bar exams will also be held in Manila and Cebu City, the first time that the licensure exam will be conducted outside the nation’s capital.

Leonen, in his keynote address at the 2019 Bar oath-taking, said he received a go signal to look into pilot testing a computerized Bar.

The next Bar chair also said he would want to make Bar practices “more reasonable.” Leonen told the would-be lawyers that the Bar is just a “qualifying examination” that will “not measure your worth as a person.”

Leonen, a former law dean, said he will propose a pass-or-fail system for the next Bar exams.

The coronavirus pandemic also forced the SC to announce the 2019 Bar passers online rather than traditionally opening their grounds for the list of successful Bar takers. It also held the historic online oath-taking for the country’s new lawyers.

BAR EXAMS MARVIC LEONEN SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Search launched for 14 missing Filipinos after boat collision
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
(Updated) Twelve fishermen and two passengers were aboard fishing vessel FV Liberty 5 when it collided with Hong Kong-flagged...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO: Philippines COVID-19 cases rising fastest in region
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has the fastest increase in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the Western Pacific, according to...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
9 hours ago
Headlines
Sara on tuob: Follow doctors’ orders
By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has called on Davao residents to follow doctors’ advice in the effort to prevent and treat...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Metro Manila unlikely to shift to more lenient quarantine
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Expect no easing of quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila by the end of the month, the Department of the Interior and Local...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
De Lima asks QC court to junk disobedience to summons case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 minutes ago
Sen. Leila De Lima sought the dismissal of the disobedience to summons case against her for lack of evidence and for delays...
Headlines
fbfb
25 minutes ago
Roque disputes WHO data on Western Pacific with COVID-19 stats from outside region
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 25 minutes ago
India, Bangladesh and Indonesia are part of the WHO South-East Asian region while Pakistan forms part of the the WHO Eastern...
Headlines
fbfb
46 minutes ago
Philippines logs 985 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 36,438
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 46 minutes ago
Worldwide, COVID-19 has already infected over 10 million people and has killed at least 501,000 since it first emerged in...
Headlines
fbfb
54 minutes ago
IATF suspends return of stranded Filipinos to Caraga, parts of Visayas
54 minutes ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
NTC: ABS-CBN to cease Channel 43, TV Plus operations before day ends
1 hour ago
"In the past, the NTC has permitted other companies whose franchises have expired and were currently being deliberated to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with