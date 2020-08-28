#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 cases in the PNP top 3,700
In this May 3, 2020, photo, PNP-SAF officers are seen enforcing a hard lockdown in Tondo, Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
(Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Thursday night logged 82 new COVID-19 infections among its personnel.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the PNP to 3,751.

In a post to its Facebook page, the PNP reported that 2,629 officers recovered from the disease, while fatalities remained at 16.

National police added that it is monitoring 651 probable and 2,908 suspected cases among its ranks.

Figures sent to reporters show that 30 of the newly logged infections, the highest proportion, were from the National Capital Region Police Office.

This comes almost two weeks after Metro Manila and nearby provinces were reverted back to a less strict general community quarantine, albeit with some transition protocols intended to stopgap another surge in cases. 

As of Thursday, 205,581 coronavirus infections have been confirmed by the Department of Health along with 3,234 deaths.

The country has been under varying forms of community quarantine since March 17, marking the longest lockdown period in the world at 164 days. — Bella Perez-Rubio

