Travel authority requirement was never lifted, Eleazar says

MANILA, Philippines — Travel authorization is still a requirement for people who are looking to cross borders but are not included in the list of the authorized persons outside residence list despite most parts of the country being under modified community quarantine, the quarantine enforcement task force clarified Wednesday.
In a notice to the public sent to reporters, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield said that a viral social card saying otherwise that was circulating on social media was disinformation that did not come from the task force.
"This is being made after the JTF COVID Shield was informed by disinformation on social media in an apparent attempt to mislead the public that the National Task Force on COVD-19 has already lifted the restrictions for all travels in any part of the country," Eleazar said.
The graphic, which the task force said resurfaced after it also circulated months ago, claimed that travel authority was no longer required for traveling within Metro Manila and other provinces.
"But it is now being used again to make it appear that it is a new declaration from the JTF COVID Shield purposely to confuse the public and eventually discredit the efforts being made by the national government to contain the spread of the coronavirus," he added.
Eleazar clarified that the requirement stays "if the travels involve crossing the border of Metro Manila, of a province and of a Highly-Urbanized City." — Franco Luna
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says it is set to provide technical assistance to the Philippine Humanitarian Assistance Registry (PHAR) website to ensure the system’s availability and cybersecurity.
The website provides a database containing information on humanitarian assistance received by the Philippines.
“The show of goodwill by private and government agencies—local and international—to help the Philippines combat the adverse effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been overwhelming. And the DFA has responded to this in the most commendable manner through the PHAR by ensuring availability and access to information on all local and foreign humanitarian assistance to the Philippine Government, including in-kind and financial donations and deployment of humanitarian workers,” says DICT Assistant Secretary for Digital Philippines Emmanuel Rey Caintic.
President Rodrigo Duterte tells Vice President Leni Robredo not to "add fuel to the fire" following the latter's public address on government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You will just destroy the government. Huwag niyong sirain ang gobyerno kasi massira ang tao," Duterte says in a recorded video aired Tuesday morning.
"Maski na sabihin n'yo na mamatay ako bukas, it cannot solve the problem of the country," the president adds.
The Department of Health reports 4,686 additional COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, pushing the national tally to 194,252.
The DOH also records 729 new recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 132,042. The country's death toll now stands at 3,010 with 13 new reported deaths.
The Philippines now has 59,200 active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries).
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima slams the government for imposing the use of motorcycle barrier for back-riding couples, which was no longer required.
"Married and live-in couples share intimate moments in the privacy of their homes. The idea of 'separating' them momentarily as a supposedly health protocol, via the motorcycle barrier when they travel, defies basic common sense. It’s as stupid as it can get," says De Lima.
"Please naman: no more brainless, half-churned, and experimental solutions for the health crisis. Isipin natin ang kapakanan ng mga maaapektuhan ng polisiya, at huwag pairalin ang mentalidad na siga-siga," she adds.
The Department of Health reports 4,650 additional cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, raising the national caseload to 173,774.
The additional 716 recoveries brings the total number of recoveries to 113,481. Meanwhile, the national death toll is now at 2,795 with 111 new reported deaths.
The Philippines' total active cases is now at 57,498 as Metro Manila and nearby provinces go back to a less stringent general community quarantine.
