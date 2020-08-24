DepEd says 748 of its personnel, learners tested positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Monday announced that over 700 of its personnel and students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua, of the 748 who were infected as of August 18, 268 are learners, 311 are teaching personnel and 169 are non-teaching personnel.

Of these infections, "318 remain active cases, 408 have recovered, and 22 have died. In the Central Office, there are 15 confirmed cases, with 9 being active, 5 recovered and one (1) death," Pascua said in a memo.

Data bared by DepEd further showed that the 22 fatalities it has logged thus far are comprised of six students, nine teachers and seven non-teaching employees.

Pascua also revealed that the department recently updated its coronavirus protocols, originally detailed in DepEd Task Force COVID-19 Memorandum No. 68 which was issued in July.

He added that these adjustments were made in response to "new provisions from the recent issuances of the Department of Health as well as adjustments necessitated by the issues encountered and lessons learned from the initial implementation of the [protocols]."

"In support of this, an orientation for Heads of Offices, designated technical support staff, and designated psychological first (PFA) providers from each office in the CO were oriented and trained on the protocols for case management and the provision of PFA last Monday, 17 August 2020," Pascua said. — Bella Perez-Rubio