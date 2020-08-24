#VACCINEWATCHPH
DepEd says 748 of its personnel, learners tested positive for COVID-19
Teachers at Jose Dela Peña National High School in Marikina City undergo webinar training on e-learning on July 21, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DepEd says 748 of its personnel, learners tested positive for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - August 24, 2020 - 10:19am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Monday announced that over 700 of its personnel and students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua, of the 748 who were infected as of August 18, 268 are learners, 311 are teaching personnel and 169 are non-teaching personnel.

Of these infections, "318 remain active cases, 408 have recovered, and 22 have died. In the Central Office, there are 15 confirmed cases, with 9 being active, 5 recovered and one (1) death," Pascua said in a memo.

Data bared by DepEd further showed that the 22 fatalities it has logged thus far are comprised of six students, nine teachers and seven non-teaching employees.

Pascua also revealed that the department recently updated its coronavirus protocols, originally detailed in DepEd Task Force COVID-19 Memorandum No. 68 which was issued in July.

Idinetalye sa Aide Memoire na ito ang mga hakbang at alituntunin na sinusunod sa kasalukuyan ng DepEd pagdating sa tama...

Posted by Alain Pascua on Sunday, August 23, 2020

He added that these adjustments were made in response to "new provisions from the recent issuances of the Department of Health as well as adjustments necessitated by the issues encountered and lessons learned from the initial implementation of the [protocols]."

"In support of this, an orientation for Heads of Offices, designated technical support staff, and designated psychological first (PFA) providers from each office in the CO were oriented and trained on the protocols for case management and the provision of PFA last Monday, 17 August 2020," Pascua said. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL YEAR 2020-2021
