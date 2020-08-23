#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace distances self from call for 'revolutionary government'
Palace distances self from call for 'revolutionary government'
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 23, 2020 - 4:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday distanced itself from the call to declare a revolutionary government to amend the constitution, saying the administration's priority is to respond to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the groups that urged President Duterte to seek the presidency in 2016 has appealed to Filipinos to support the establishment of a revolutionary government to hasten the process of charter change.

The Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee said the modes of amending the constitution like constitutional convention or constituent assembly are no longer viable due to lack of time.

About 300 members of the group gathered in Clark, Pampanga on Saturday to ask Duterte to lead the revolutionary government, citing the need to heal "all the ills of our society."

"The call to establish a revolutionary government came from a private group and the organizers are free to publicly express their opinion," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

"The focus, however, of the administration is addressing COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) and mitigating its socioeconomic impact. The most pressing and most urgent concern, which requires the Executive's full attention, is the gradual opening of the economy while safeguarding the people who are working (or) going back to work amid the pandemic," he added.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said it may be too late to amend the constitution through a revolutionary government. But he claimed that in terms of academic discussion, the proposal is "a titillating idea for discourse."

"If it is a workable concept, it may be late in the day. Moreover, the call of a revolutionary government must come from the people and not from a single organization or an individual. It must be an overwhelming call, and there is no present perceptible people’s clamor for such," Panelo said in a statement.

"While the president may have at one time in the campaign or in another in one of his speeches, expressed a need for it, he was quick to qualify it as only if all others means constitutionally allowed to effect a radical change in the social, political and economic structure fail," he added.

Panelo claimed Duterte is already "effecting the necessary changes in our country and succeeding despite the opposite view of a boisterous minority."

Duterte had dangled the idea of declaring a revolutionary government to address the country's problems. In 2017, the president threatened to establish a revolutionary government and to declare all state posts vacant if the Philippines plunges into "chaos" because of alleged attempts to destabilize the government.

He later on clarified that he would make such a declaration if “things go out of control” and if the administration is at risk of being overthrown violently.

Last year, Duterte raised the possibility of declaring a "revolutionary war" after opposition senator Franklin Drilon appealed to the administration to be careful in reviewing government contracts. Malacañang had claimed that the remark was an "exasperated expression" against "a series of acts committed against the people."

The shift to a federal type of government is one of the campaign promises of Duterte, who claimed it would spur development in the countryside.

In June last year, Duterte admitted that his proposed shift to federalism may not gain support. He, however, has expressed hope that local officials would at least back amendments to the constitution that would address the conflict in Mindanao.

HARRY ROQUE JR. REVOLUTIONARY GOVERNMENT SALVADOR PANELO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coming soon: West Philippine Sea, Sabah on Philippine passports
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
A House panel has approved a bill seeking the printing of the country’s map including the West Philippine Sea and Sabah...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to stay longer in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
President Duterte may have to stay longer in his hometown as he is expected to hold another meeting with his Cabinet and the...
Headlines
fbfb
Business groups welcome SC ruling on warrantless searches
5 hours ago
"Does the mere reception of a text message from an anonymous person suffice to create probable cause that enables the authorities...
Headlines
fbfb
Task Force seeks Church help on alarming suicide rate
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra is seeking the intervention of the Church and spiritual leaders in addressing the reported...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief invited to attend meeting pushing for revolutionary gov't
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
“I had no chance to study its contents and I am in no position to confirm its veracity or to attest to its credibility,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Palace: 'RevGov' group free to express opinion but gov't busy with COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"A revolutionary government is repugnant to constitutionalism.  It should be discouraged and denounced, as we do now....
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
DOH records 16,459 recoveries, 2,378 new patients
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
The "time-based" recoveries are part of the department's "mass recovery adjustment" under its Oplan Recovery initiative....
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
China urges Philippines to stop 'provocations' in West Philippine Sea
6 hours ago
"The Philippines infringes on China’s sovereignty and security by sending military aircraft into air space adjacent...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
'Igme' exits PAR but ‘habagat’ set to cause rain showers — PAGASA
7 hours ago
In its 4 a.m. weather update on Sunday, Pagasa cautioned that possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Wanted: 50,000 contact tracers
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government hopes to start its mass hiring of 50,000 contact tracers by next mon...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with