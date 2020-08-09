2nd cash aid to be fully distributed by August 15

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) cash aid for poor citizens affected by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be fully distributed to over 2.6-million beneficiaries in Metro Manila by the end of next week.

Año said 2,675,610 beneficiaries would receive their emergency subsidy largely through digital disbursement in the National Capital Region (NCR) by Aug. 15.

An estimated P28.3 billion has been allocated for the second tranche of the SAP for families and households that were severely affected by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has partnered with local government units (LGUs) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to shift to digital distribution for the second tranche of the SAP through financial service providers.

Some cities, including Caloocan, Pasig, Makati and Quezon City, have started its digital distribution of the second tranche of SAP.

Beneficiaries who failed to receive the first tranche of the SAP and were placed on the waiting list during the first distribution are expected to receive P16,000 in cash subsidy corresponding to the two tranches of the SAP.

Those who were able to receive the emergency subsidy before will receive their second tranche of P8,000.

Meanwhile, a total of 215,934 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) have already received their second tranche of the SAP totaling P1.4 billion.

“The release of this financial aid during the MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) will help mitigate the economic impact of stricter quarantine measures in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces,” Año added.

It took several weeks before the the first tranche of emergency cash subsidy was distributed to its beneficiaries, with the deadline extended at least twice.

For LGUs that will not be able to shift to digital distribution, the DILG reminded SAP beneficiaries to practice minimum health standards when claiming their financial aid.

“It’s the greatest irony of all if people get the virus when claiming SAP 2. That’s so sad so please, maintain a physical distance.” DILG spokesman Jonahan Malaya said.