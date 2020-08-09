PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
An estimated P28.3 billion has been allocated for the second tranche of the SAP for families and households that were severely affected by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
STAR/Edd Gumban, file
2nd cash aid to be fully distributed by August 15
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - August 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) cash aid for poor citizens affected by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be fully distributed to over 2.6-million beneficiaries in Metro Manila by the end of next week.

Año said 2,675,610 beneficiaries would receive their emergency subsidy largely through digital disbursement in the National Capital Region (NCR) by Aug. 15.

An estimated P28.3 billion has been allocated for the second tranche of the SAP for families and households that were severely affected by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has partnered with local government units (LGUs) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to shift to digital distribution for the second tranche of the SAP through financial service providers.

Some cities, including Caloocan, Pasig, Makati and Quezon City, have started its digital distribution of the second tranche of SAP.

Beneficiaries who failed to receive the first tranche of the SAP and were placed on the waiting list during the first distribution are expected to receive P16,000 in cash subsidy corresponding to the two tranches of the SAP.

Those who were able to receive the emergency subsidy before will receive their second tranche of P8,000.

Meanwhile, a total of 215,934 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) have already received their second tranche of the SAP totaling P1.4 billion.

“The release of this financial aid during the MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) will help mitigate the economic impact of stricter quarantine measures in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces,” Año added.

It took several weeks before the the first tranche of emergency cash subsidy was distributed to its beneficiaries, with the deadline extended at least twice.

For LGUs that will not be able to shift to digital distribution, the DILG reminded SAP beneficiaries to practice minimum health standards when claiming their financial aid.

“It’s the greatest irony of all if people get the virus when claiming SAP 2. That’s so sad so please, maintain a physical distance.” DILG spokesman Jonahan Malaya said.

SOCIAL AMELIORATION PROGRAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim dies
6 hours ago
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim died Saturday at the age of 90, according to reports.
Headlines
fbfb
Extend MECQ to 1 month to build healthcare capacity — Leachon
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
“Kasi kailangan ma-bridge mo 'yung gap until the vaccine and how do you do that? Eh ngayon kung tayo ay tentative in...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 126,000 with 4,226 new infections
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
(Updated 4:51 p.m.) This week saw 28,653 additional infections on top of the 98,232 recorded as of last Saturday —...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: Half of Filipinos think publishing anything critical of Duterte admin is dangerous
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 hours ago
A total of 51% of respondents agree with the statement, "It is dangerous to print or broadcast anything critical of the administration,...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth execs may skip Senate probe over medical emergencies
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
The certificate was issued at Morales' request "for whatever legal purpose it may serve."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
36 minutes ago
Fred Lim, senator, mayor, tough cop, 90
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 36 minutes ago
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim passed away yesterday. He was 90.
Headlines
fbfb
36 minutes ago
‘Duterte continues to respect press freedom’
By Christina Mendez | 36 minutes ago
The Duterte administration continues to respect the freedom of speech and freedom of the press, according to a Palace official,...
Headlines
fbfb
36 minutes ago
House earmarks P300 million aid for private school teachers
By Edu Punay | 36 minutes ago
The House of Representatives has earmarked P300 million in financial assistance to private school teachers and personnel affected...
Headlines
fbfb
36 minutes ago
Remains of 4 Pinoys killed in Beirut flown back next week
By Janvic Mateo | 36 minutes ago
The remains of four Filipinos who died in the powerful explosion in Beirut, Lebanon last week would be brought home on Aug....
Headlines
fbfb
36 minutes ago
More rains seen even with Enteng’s exit
By Romina Cabrera | 36 minutes ago
The southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon as Tropical Depression Enteng moves...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with