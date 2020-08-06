Probe into abuses in LGU enforcement of quarantine protocols sought

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Following a threat issued by a local official to kill those who violate community quarantine rules, a lawmaker is calling for a Senate investigation of abuses in local governments' enforcement of lockdown measures.
"Why is killing our answer to a health crisis? Our people are already suffering, and statements like that do not inspire confidence in our local leaders," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post which has since been deleted, Quezon City Task Force Disiplina official Rannie Ludovica said that violators of the modified enhanced community quarantine will face a shoot-to-kill policy.
"Starting tomorrow, shoot-to-kill is what will happen to all violators of the MECQ," he said, as reported by Rappler.
In response, Hontiveros filed a resolution urging the Senate Committee on Local Government to "probe the controversy involving [Ludovica], as well as other documented cases of abuse, violence and illegal acts by local officials during enforcement of quarantine rules meant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."
Hontiveros also highlighted that Ludovica's posts are not an isolated case, recalling "the brutal mauling and detention of a fish vendor by members of the task force last April for failing to wear a mask."
"I urge the Quezon City government to consider replacing Mr. Ludovica with someone who can actually help save, not harm, local residents," she said.
Hontiveros said she wrote a letter to Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte asking for the same.
Ludovica has another Facebook post wherein he makes similar threats which he has yet to take down.
On Sunday, August 2, Ludovica wrote in Filipino: "How can we expect COVID not to increase, look at these irresponsible residents from Brgy. Everlasting Street of Brgy. Holy Spirit?"
"Dapat sa inyo p.....t yin (You should be killed)."
Hontiveros again hits 'militarized' response to pandemic
Hontiveros further said that this is not the first time that local officials have abused and harassed citizens in the name of implementing quarantine rules.
"In Metro Manila and other areas where community quarantine have been imposed, there have been too many cases of human rights abuse and other illegal acts which we need to stop," she said.
The senator cited several alleged cases of abuse carried out by local officials which she said violate the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (Republic Act 6713), as well as the prohibition against cruel and inhuman punishment in the 1987 Constitution.
Among the punishments she recalled were: "locking violators in dog cages, keeping them under the intense heat of the sun, or subjecting them to acts of torture and sexual violence such as by forcing them to kiss one another."
RELATED: 'By the book': A look at quarantine incidents and police operational procedures
"Paalala lang po, virus ang kalaban natin, hindi taumbayan. (Just a reminder, our enemy is the virus, not the Filipino people.) Punitive and militarized responses to a public health pandemic will serve no purpose but to further punish the already suffering." — with reports from Franco Luna
Metro Manila and other “highrisk” areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine last May 16, which is more relaxed than ECQ, but has more restrictions compared with the general community quarantine (GCQ). Bookmark this page for updates. Photo by The STAR/Michael Varcas
