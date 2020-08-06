Revived lawyers' group file 25th legal challenge vs anti-terrorism law

MANILA, Philippines — The Concerned Lawyers for Civil Liberties asked the Supreme Court to strike down the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 for failing to protect the people’s liberties enshrined in the Constitution.
CLCL members — led by former Vice President Jejomar Binay, former Sen. Rene Saguisag, former University of the Philippines College of Law dean Pacifico Agabin and National Union of Peoples' Lawyers President Edre Olalia — joined the legal fight against the contentious Republic Act 11479 that they said “impairs freedom of expression and its cognate rights guaranteed by the Bill of Rights.”
“If not so voided, the assailed statute will run roughshod over the 1987 Constitution, particularly its salient provisions on the Bill of Rights,” the petitioners said.
This is the 25th challenge to the law’s constitutionality filed before the SC.
CLCL is a broad network of lawyers and law students first formed during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and was revived in 2019 to protect the people's rights under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.
UN report
Part of the petition is anchored on findings of the United Nations Human Rights Office report, released June 4, that found that the Philippine government’s “heavy-handed” focus on combating illegal drugs and security threats—coupled with verbal encouragement from top officials—has resulted in grave human rights violations.
CLCL said that due to the vagueness of the law, law enforcers are left with “unbridled discretion in carrying out its provisions and becomes an arbitrary flexing of the Government muscle.”
Citing the UN report, the lawyers said that the Philippines is in a situation where “where the governing group has shown obvious disdain for human rights, identifying enemies and scapegoats as a unifying cause, relying mainly on the military and the police, harassing or closing mass media which do not toe the government line, and is completely obsessed with national security.”
The petitioners pointed out that the present administration of Duterte has openly shown disdain “for intellectuals and artists, and is fixated only on crime and punishment.”
“Human rights violations documented in the Philippines have been exacerbated by harmful rhetoric emanating from the highest levels of Government, which the report described as ‘pervasive and deeply damaging,’” they also said.
‘Take into custody’ is arrest
The petitioners also attacked the Section 29 of the law on Detention Without Judicial Warrant of Arrest. The petitioners said that the use of the phrase “take into custody” and proponents’ defense that this does not mean give the Anti-Terrorism Council with power to “arrest suspected terrorists” is just a ruse.
“It is clear from both the Rules of Court and the Supreme Court that the power to take into custody of suspected terrorists under Section 29 is a form of arrest. There is no question under this law that the ATC is empowered through its police and military agents to ‘take into custody’ or to ‘arrest’ suspected terrorists,” the lawyers said.
They stressed that the Constitution provides that it is the judge that would determine where there is probable cause—this “[raises] the bar in protecting the individuals from unlawful arrests.”
“Under the express terms of the Constitution, it is dubious that the arrest of an individual may be ordered by any authority other than the judge,” the petitioners said.
The lawyers also pointed out that the ACT is composed of political appointees of Duterte, and their considerations “might vitiate the seriousness and fairness” required in ruling who to arrest.
The ATC is composed of several Cabinet officials, who, under the Duterte administration have military backgrounds and have history of red-tagging.
“Mere suspicion of terrorism would be enough to make one liable to acquire the ire of the ATC and be immediately subjected to its process of arrest. These suspicions are likely to be based on the legally amorphous products of intelligence reports, which will not pass muster the constitutional requirement for due process,” the petitioners said.
“The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 fails miserably to protect and preserve the guaranties of human rights and civil liberties enshrined in the Constitution and therefore must be struck down,” the lawyers told the SC.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas
It is not the intention of the anti-terror bill to regulate social media, says Rep. Ruffy Biazon (Muntinlupa), co-author of the anti-terrorism bill that is now a law, on Twitter.
Biazon is reacting to a statement from the military that what it calls a "very, very good law" that is "comprehensive" be applied to social media.
The controversial Anti-Terrorism Law is now being challenged by more than a dozen petitioners at the Supreme Court as it is seen to have vague provisions allowing abuses against rights to free speech, due process and privacy.
SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) holds "Traffic Jam", a mobile gig in protest of the anti-terrorism law on Friday morning.
Performers will play at six stops across Quezon City and Marikina starting in UP Area 2 and ending in front of the ABS-CBN compound.
"Among the performers are punk band The Exsenadors, folk-rock outfit Pinkmen, electronic artists Comrade Jones and Escuri, and the hip-hop musicians of Ogg," SAKA says in an advisory.
"Also playing is the Barangay Pesante Combo, made up of activists from SAKA, Sining na Naglilingkod sa Bayan (Sinagbayan), Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA), and National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates - Youth (NNARA-Youth), led by musician Alyana Cabral."
The mobile gig follows a series of "protest busking sessions" by Shirebound and Busking and the BP Combo last week.
Photo: SAKA release
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Movement Against Tyranny, Karapatan and other petitioners have filed — by email — a petition asking the Supreme Court to strike down Republic Act 11479, or the anti-terrrorism law, as unconstitutional.
Bayan and other activists from groups aligned with it have been tagged by government agencies and officials as "terrorists" even before the enactment of the law. Other activists and rights workers have also been harassed and killed.
"With the terror law already deemed effective, the petitioners are asking the High Court to stop the convening of the Anti-Terror Council and the exercise of its functions, to stop the drafting the of the IRR and the convening of the Joint Oversight Committee under Section 50 of the assailed law. The petitioners are asking the SC to strike down the entire law for being unconstitutional," they say in a press statement.
This is the latest in a string of petitions against the new law, which critics say can be abused and may be used to stifle dissent. Labor unionists who have filed petitions against the law say it can be used against organized labor.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Anti-Terror Law will take effect on Saturday, or 15 days after its publication.
Guevarra apologizes for the earlier statement that the law will take effect on July 19.
"We’re just about to start drafting the IRR (implementing rules and regulations). We have to finish this in 90 days. The IRR will likewise have to be published when it is done," the Justice chief says.
Activists with the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines US chapter and the Malaya movement (Malaya: U.S. Movement Against Killings and Dictatorship in the Philippines) march in Washington DC to protest passage of the Anti-Terrrorism Law and call for its scrapping.
"We unite in solidarity with the Filipino people and vehemently condemn the passing of the law. We cannot overlook the influence of the United States in the push for the Anti-Terror Law, which in design mimics the increased state surveillance and state power modeled in the U.S. Patriot Act," says ICHRP-US spokesperson Drew Elizarde-Miller.
The protests are part of a global day of action against Duterte’s Anti-Terror law. More than 10 cities joined in the US-wide condemnation gatherings, ICHRP-US also says.
