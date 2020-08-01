PHILSTAR VIDEOS
File photo shows Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman.
The STAR/Roel Pareño, File photo
Hataman, wife test positive for COVID-19
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - August 1, 2020 - 3:49pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman and his wife Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the couple confirmed Saturday.

Mayor Djalia, in her Facebook post, said both of them are in stable condition. They are experiencing mild headaches and slight cough.

Djalia said she noticed the symptoms Wednesday after developing a mild fever of 38.1 °C. This prompted them to undergo swab testing Thursday with samples sent to the private testing center in Zamboanga City.

She said the results, which were released Friday, showed that they tested positive for COVID-19.

“Good day today August 1, 2020, medyo hindi magandang balita, although lahat ng pinaparating sa atin ng Allah ay hindi tayo nagrereklamo bagkos ay nagpapasalamat tayo dahil meron hong laging maganda sa ibinibigay niya,” Djalia said. 

The lady mayor said that she and her husband are under home quarantine while they continue to manage the affairs of Isabela City from home.

“Hopefully, Inshallah (God’s willing) we will not have symptoms that will require us to be hospitalize as we will manage and run the local government unit from home,” Djalia said.

She said that contact tracing has been done. People they had contact with had been advised to isolate themselves and undergo swab testing.

The couple also had their children tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for the results. 

Djalia said they are still assessing whether there is a need to place the Isabela City Hall under lockdown.

Rep. Hataman, for his part, said he will continue to work from home while serving the island province through video conferencing in the lower house.

