President Rodrigo Duterte with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the state banquet at the Rizal hall of Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. President Xi Jinping is in the country for two days for a series of bilateral meeting and signing of agreements.
Pool/Russell Palma
Palace hopes 'BFF' China will prioritize Philippines once it develops COVID-19 vaccine
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 6:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Thursday expressed hope that China, the origin of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), would prioritize the Philippines if it develops a vaccine for the pandemic.

Previous reports said Chinese scientists are studying several antibodies to determine if they can be used to stop or treat COVID-19, which has so far infected more than two million people worldwide, more than 5,000 of them in the Philippines.

The Philippines has been seeking warmer ties with China since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed power in 2016, a move that his critics fear may compromise Manila's claims in the West Philippine (South China) Sea. Officials have denied this and have given assurances that Duterte won't abandon the Philippines' rights in the disputed region.

"Inaasahan natin dahil BFF naman tayo ng China, kapag sila ay nagkaroon ng gamot na ganyan ay unahin naman nila tayo (We expect that since we are a 'BFF' of China, they would prioritize us if they come up with a vaccine)," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

"Alangan namang unahin pa nila yung mga kalaban nila (It is unlikely that they would prioritize their enemies)," he added. 

BFF stands for "best friends forever," a colloquial phrase referring to a very close friend. 

Earlier, Duterte said a large pharmaceutical firm is developing a medicine against COVID-19 and expressed hope that the vaccine would be available in the market next month.

The president has also urged member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to cooperate in looking for a cure for the pandemic.

"We should fast-track cooperation with our dialogue partners in this area. For its part, the Philippines is ready to join solidarity with clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment," Duterte said during the ASEAN virtual summit on COVID-19 last Tuesday. 

