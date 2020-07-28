PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COVID-19 facilities of Mandaluyong Medical Center fill the street of Boni Avenue corner Sto. Rosario Street on this July 23, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOH: Nationwide hospital occupancy at ‘warning zone’ but still manageable
(Philstar.com) - July 28, 2020 - 7:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country, occupancy for coronavirus and non-coronavirus beds are now at “warning zone” nationwide, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that hospital bed occupancy for COVID-19 was already at 52.3% while occupancy for non-coronavirus beds was at 50%.

This means 8,577 out of the 16,388 hospital beds dedicated for COVID-19 cases across the country are being utilized.

Vergeire said that while the national hospital bed occupancy was already at warning zone, the situation is still “manageable.”

However, the surge in coronavirus cases has strained hospitals in Metro Manila, which remains the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak. The occupancy for ICU beds (73%), isolation beds (82%) and ward beds (86%) in the capital region was at “danger zone.”

Hospitals in Calabarzon also reached “danger zone” in terms of ICU beds (73%) and wards beds (72%).

Vergeire once again called on hospitals to increase the number of dedicated beds in their facilities. So far, only 21.4% of public hospital beds and only 10.1% private hospital beds have been converted nationwide.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected 83,673 people in the country, with 1,947 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

