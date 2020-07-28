PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Health workers wearing protective gear march towards the state university grounds in Manila on July 27, 2020, ahead of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address in Congress.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb past 83,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2020 - 4:59pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:25 p.m.) — The number of coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 83,000 with nearly 2,000 deaths, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The department reported 1,678 additional cases, bringing the national total to 83,673. Metro Manila was the source of 41% or 698 of the newly-reported infections. 

It was followed by Laguna with 218 cases, Cebu with 100, Cavite with 87 and Davao del Sur with 33. 

The number of active cases—or patients who have yet to recover—reached 55,109. 

The University of the Philippines OCTA Research Group earlier projected that country will have 85,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases by end-July.

The DOH also logged 173 additional recoveries. This pushed to 26,617 the number of COVID-19 survivors in the country. 

Total recoveries only accounted for 32% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But four more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, raising the fatality count to 1,947.

The DOH said it had removed 45 cases from the total case count. 

Some 1.26 million individuals have been so far tested in the country. With the government aiming to do 1.5 million tests, it needs to conduct 26,396 tests per day. 

In his fifth State of the Nation Address Tuesday, Duterte admitted the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis had been “far from perfect” as the country posted second highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. He urged the public to “work together and do even more” to win the war against COVID-19.

The president was expected to use his annual speech to lay out comprehensive details of a much-awaited pandemic recovery plan but failed. A clear plan to address the continued rise of COVID-19 cases was also missing in his penultimate address before he steps down in two years.

The pandemic has killed more than 652,000 people worldwide since it emerged in China late last year, with nearly 16.4 million infected.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Headlines
fbfb
Zubiri positive for COVID-19 anew
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Senator was present during the the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress where he led the reopening of the Senate with...
Headlines
fbfb
Zubiri cleared of COVID-19 after confirmatory test
7 hours ago
After testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri took a confirmatory test and on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte blasts Drilon: You’re a hypocrite
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte called Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon a “hypocrite” for pushing the passage of the anti-dynasty...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA east of Bicol to bring rains over Visayas, parts of Luzon, Mindanao
10 hours ago
Although it has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, the LPA will still bring rains, PAGASA weather specialist...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
22 minutes ago
COVID-19 task force readies deployment of 'police supervisors' vs 'stubborn' barangay folk
By Franco Luna | 22 minutes ago
“The police commanders were already instructed to coordinate with the City and Municipal Local Government Operations...
Headlines
fbfb
23 minutes ago
Leachon on Duterte's SONA: I was expecting 'inspiring, powerful' action plan
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 23 minutes ago
Former adviser to the COVID-19 task force Tony Leachon on Tuesday said he expected more from President Rodrigo Duterte's penultimate...
Headlines
fbfb
36 minutes ago
Palace hits opposition for criticizing govt's pandemic response
By Alexis Romero | 36 minutes ago
Malacañang Tuesday lashed back at critics of the government's pandemic response as it maintained that the number...
Headlines
fbfb
7 things Duterte was expected to discuss at his fifth SONA (but didn't)
1 hour ago
Headlines
1 hour ago
Palace: Recovery 'roadmap' given in pre-SONA briefings
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Critics also scored the president for supposedly using the address to air his personal gripes instead of focusing on ways...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with