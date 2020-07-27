PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra meets with Undersecretary Deo Marco and Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag on July 20, 2020 to discuss the deaths of high-profile inmates due to COVID-19.
Department of Justice/released
DOJ on CHR's call for transparency: We are looking into prison situation too
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 1:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said it is “not fair” to criticize his department for a supposed lack of transparency on the conditions in Philippine prisons.

The Commission on Human Rights on Sunday lamented that several of their correspondences on Persons Deprived of Liberty infected by, and who died due to, the coronavirus to the DOJ that went unanswered for more than two weeks.

“We call out the [Bureau of Corrections] and the DOJ for their lack of transparency and [their] non-cooperation,” CHR said in a statement.

But Guevarra explained that the information that the commission is seeking is available only from the primary source—in this case, BuCor. “The DOJ does not keep the official files of the BuCor nor the personal records of the PDLs,” he said.

Guevarra added: “The DOJ has been trying to uncover strange things happening at the BuCor. That’s why it has ordered the [National Bureau of Investigation] to step in. It is not fair to say that the department has not been transparent about the conditions at the BuCor.”

The corrections bureau is an attached agency of the DOJ, but the department merely exercises supervision and not control over the bureau.

Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco meanwhile said he already sent the documents he sourced from BuCor to the CHR last week.

Data from BuCor last week showed that 21 PDLs died due to COVID-19. Of these 18 are from the New Bilibid Prison and three from the Correctional Institution for Women.

Deaths of high-profile inmates

BuCor is currently in hot water after nine high-profile inmates, including Jaybee Sebastian who was a witness in the drug case against Sen. Leila De Lima, died due to COVID-19. But doubts swirled around the circumstances of their deaths, including Sebastian’s. His remains were cremated immediately in compliance with the bureau’s protocols on COVID-19 deaths.

The bureau also confirmed that convicted drug lord Amin Imam Boratong, operator of the notorious “shabu tiangge” in Pasig City, was among COVID-10 fatalities.

BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag was quoted in a STAR report as saying that they are increasing their security amid threats to BuCor personnel over the deaths. Sebastian’s wife allegedly threatened that she vowed “revenge” over Jaybee’s death.

“There are a lot of threats to our personnel. Of course, our personnel are only ordinary government workers. Who would not be scared if they are threatened?” Chaclag said in Filipino.

Guevarra said that while he does not have personal knowledge on the threats, he explained that BuCor personnel are “accustomed” to threats, and have
“adapted and know what precautions to take.”

The DOJ chief last week tapped the NBI to conduct an independent probe into the bureau and the deaths of the high-profile inmates.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA NEW BILIBID PRISON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus cases breach 80,000 with 2,110 new patients
21 hours ago
It has been 131 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented in March, and though the Philippines is under...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
6 hours ago
Headlines
Philippines COVID-19 cases surpass 80,000
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
The number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases yesterday exceeded 80,000, with over 2,000 additional infections reported...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr questions credibility of Ateneo experts' warning vs 'high-risk' infra projects
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The proponents of PPP are in the best position to assess the viabilities of their investments, not the 'Ateneo Experts',"...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
House to file bill creating Department of Arts and Culture
By Franco Luna | 17 minutes ago
"In the face of an evolving enemy and a fluid battleground, Congress needs to continue to Adapt, Innovate, and Manage if we...
Headlines
fbfb
53 minutes ago
Seizure of Pinoy Weekly copies nothing to do with anti-terror law — Gamboa
By Franco Luna | 53 minutes ago
"If there are people who agree with what they're saying that they were raided, etcetera, then let them file the necessary...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Senate eyes July 31 or August 3 as starting dates for PhilHealth probe
1 hour ago
Senate President Tito Sotto said that "as best as possible," those invited to the hearings would be physically present as...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
8-9 stranded individuals at Rizal Memorial stadium suspected to have COVID-19
2 hours ago
Eight to nine of the locally stranded individuals crammed at the Rizal Memorial Sports complex last weekend are suspected...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
SWS: 7 in 10 Filipinos received aid from gov't during coronavirus crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
From July 3 to 6, the polling firm asked 1,555 adult Filipinos: “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, did your...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with