PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Maintenance staff disinfect the media briefing room at the New Executive Building in Malacañang Palaceas a precaution against COVID-19 on March 12, 2020
The STAR/KJ Rosales, file
Coronavirus cases at PCOO rise to 25
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases at the Presidential Communications Operations Office and its attached agencies rose to 25 Sunday, including two employees of the unit that will document President Rodrigo Duterte's state of the nation address (SONA).

Most of the active cases, 19 of them, are working for the PCOO while the rest are connected with attached agencies.

Two of the infected persons work for Radio Television Malacañang, or RTVM, which provides broadcast coverage of the activities of the president and other executive branch officials.

Two other persons who tested positive for the virus work for the Philippine Information Agency while the People's Television and APO Production Unit have one active case each.

The PCOO and its attached agencies have so far logged 27 COVID-19 cases, including two employees who have died because of the disease. One of the fatalities was connected with PCOO while one worked for APO.

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said the infected persons caught the virus while performing their duties to the public, some of them involved in the production of communication materials, television and radio programs that support the government's daily briefings.

"Upon the confirmation of COVID-19 case last July 21, 2020, our office immediately conducted testing and contact tracing of primary and secondary contacts of the patient among our staff to minimize the transmission of the virus. From thereon, we have intensified our testing and contact tracing to include all of our skeleton workforce in order to ensure everyone’s safety," Anadanar said.

"We continue to assist and support the family of those who have been infected by COVID-19, in the same way we ensure the safety of all of our personnel against the virus," he added.

2020 SONA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OPERATIONS OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More lawmakers back plenary vote for ABS-CBN franchise
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
More lawmakers have joined the move to bring the battle of the ABS-CBN franchise to the House plenary.
Headlines
fbfb
MVP to increase COVID-19 bed allocations in his hospitals
By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
Business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan has agreed to increase the bed allocation of hospitals nationwide under Metro Pacific...
Headlines
fbfb
SONA mass protests: PNP warns of arrests
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police officers will arrest people who will hold mass protest actions during President Duterte’s fifth State of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine sets P1.5 billion for joining global vaccine alliance
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The Philippine government has allocated P1.5 billion for the country’s participation in the Gavi COVID-19 Vaccines Global...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: 86% of Pinoys stressed due to COVID-19
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
As the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to increase, the number of Filipinos stressed by the crisis remains...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Coronavirus cases at PCOO rise to 25
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Most of the active cases, 19 of them, are working for the PCOO while the rest are connected with attached agencies.
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Malaysian ex-PM Najib to learn fate in first 1MDB trial
6 hours ago
Najib and his inner circle are accused of plundering sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad in a mind-boggling...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
PhilHealth on probes: We have nothing to hide
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Plagued by allegations of irregularities, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. yesterday said it is open to separate investigations...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
BuCor on alert over death threats
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections has gone on heightened alert, following reports of threats to its corrections officers.
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
House sets 3-step strategy for economic recovery
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
The House is planning to pass three measures to accelerate the nation’s economic recovery from recession caused by the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with