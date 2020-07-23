At least two more PCOO employees test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — At least two more employees of the Presidential Communications Operations Office have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), presidential spokesman Harry Roque disclosed Thursday.

Towards the end of his virtual press briefing, Roque thanked those who helped him pull off the broadcast while several workers of state-run People's Television (PTV) are isolating themselves.

"Naubos na po ang cameramen namin dito ngayon sa aming makeshift OPS (Office of the Presidential Spokesperson) office. Mayroon na naman pong dalawang nag-positibo kaya iisa na lang po ang cameraman namin (We ran out of cameramen here in our makeshift OPS office. Two more people tested positive so we only have one cameraman left)," the Palace spokesman said.

"Mabuti na lang po mabubuksan na muli ang opisina ng OPS sa Lunes, ang problema mayroon pa po ba kaming cameraman para mag-on air (It's good that the OPS office will open again on Monday. The problem is whether we would still have a cameraman)," he added.

In May, Freedom for Media, Freedom for All — a coalition of journalists' and press freedom advocacy groups — pointed out that media workers face economic and safety issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that some media workers are exposed to potential COVID-19 transmission but have to shoulder the costs of personal protective equipment, vitamins, and other out-of-pocket purchases for their safety.

Roque later on clarified he was referring to PTV and the New Executive Building — where the office of PCOO is located — when he was talking about people who tested positive for the virus.

Citing information from PCOO administration office, PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said one worker from the Media Accreditation and Relations Office, one administration staff, and one employee from the Global Media Affairs office tested positive for the virus.

Sources said some employees in NEB underwent swabbing on Thursday as a precautionary measure. A lockdown was also implemented in areas occupied by the Philippine Information Agency central office.

The PCOO suspended work from July 21 to July 26 after one of its employees got infected.